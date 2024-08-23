El Paso Locomotive FC Seek Three Points at Monterey Bay F.C.

August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC will look to build off its current momentum and search for a win in Seaside, California against a Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, August 24, streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. MT!

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT MONTEREY BAY F.C. - SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2024 @ 8 P.M. MT - CARDINALE STADIUM

Watch: ESPN+

Watch Party: Union Draft House Sunland (730 Sunland Park Dr)

ALL-TIME SERIES

El Paso and Monterey Bay F.C. will face off for the sixth time this weekend, with the Locos looking to secure their first win against the NorCal side since their inaugural 5-0 home win in 2022.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

El Paso Locomotive FC closed out a two-game week with an historic first-ever road win against Orange County SC, the second win in the last three league matches for the Locos, and extended its regular season undefeated streak against OCSC to seven matches. For El Paso Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera, getting the win on the road will be highly positive for the Locos who now look to build off that positive momentum and string together consecutive road wins.

"Winning away can give you good strength in a mental aspect," Cabrera said. "It was a good reaction, and [this will be] good momentum for the players. Hopefully this week, we can focus on improving details of the formation and attacking possibilities then prepare for the game against Monterey Bay a bit better to go over there with the mentality to win three points."

Eric Calvillo (who was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week) was the hero on the night against his former side and made sure to reiterate that the Locos are still within the realm of possibility of clinching a postseason trip.

"I'm just very thankful that we got the three points against an opponent like [Orange County] that we're chasing in the conference. Now, onto the next one and try to reflect on what we just did to go away to Monterey Bay, another team we're trying to catch. It's another opportunity to get closer in these last couple of games we have coming up."

MONTEREY BAY F.C.

The start of the Jordan Stewart era at Monterey Bay has not kicked off to a great start, picking up two losses in his first two matches in charge to extend the club's current winless streak to five matches (0-3-2). It does not help that the NorCal side might not have the help of their top scorer, Tristan Trager, who was listed questionable for Saturday's match. Monterey Bay do have other attacking options though in Alex Dixon and Mobi Fehr that could cause issues for Locomotive and with the side having scored at least once in their last four matches, the hosts will want to carry that scoring momentum into this match at home.

It goes without being said that one of the big challenges that El Paso will face is Monterey Bay goalkeeper Antony Siaha, the league's top shot stopper with 90 saves this season whose 3.91 saves per 90 rate is on track to seeing him break into the USL Championship single-season record books. The Cameroonian has been one of their best players this season and Monterey Bay will once again rely on him to keep them above the playoff line.

