Switchbacks FC Acquire Herbert Endeley on Loan from FC Dallas for 2025 Season

March 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that the team has acquired forward Herbert Endeley on loan from FC Dallas of Major Soccer League (MLS) for the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm humbled and honored to be joining such a great club," said Herbert Endeley. "I'm looking forward to forming some partnerships with my new teammates and doing everything I can to ensure as much success for myself and the club on the field."

FC Dallas signed Endeley in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft (1st round, 24th overall). While he played for FC Dallas, he made 12 appearances, was a starter for three of those matches, and held a passing accuracy of 82.6%.

In addition to seeing action with Dallas' First Team, Endeley has also recorded seven goals and eight assists across 36 appearances for North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro over the past two seasons. He played a key role as NTSC won the MLS NEXT Pro Cup in 2024, earning MVP honors in the Final while recording one goal and two assists in four playoff games.

This forward attended Indiana University, where he made a significant impact over four seasons, totaling 84 appearances and 67 starts. Endeley scored 13 goals and recorded 20 assists. His efforts helped guide the Indiana Hoosiers to the 2022 College Cup Final, where he played a pivotal role in the team's deep run. During the tournament, Endeley contributed one goal and two assists. His consistent excellence earned him All-Big Ten honors every season he played, including second-team All-Big Ten recognition in his senior year.

"Herbert is a player we are very excited to have in the building. We have been scouting Herbert for a few years now, and he can now show our league what he is all about. An aggressively athletic right back who fits our profile," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "His technical ability and decision-making will also cause opposing teams problems going forward. We are delighted to bring him into our locker room and wish him all the best."

