Orange County Soccer Club Partners with Strikers FC, Irvine to Strengthen Professional Player Development Pathway

March 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Irvine, CA - Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Strikers FC, Irvine, one of the nation's premier independent academy clubs. This collaboration aims to enhance OCSC's professional player development pathway by providing a direct route for the best young players at Strikers to transition from youth soccer to the professional game.

This initiative is part of OCSC's broader strategy to identify and develop the best young talent across Orange County, Southern California, and the United States. The partnership is non-exclusive and focused specifically on a small number of truly elite players. Elite Strikers players will have a clear pathway to join the professional ranks at OCSC, alongside the talented young players from other clubs in the region have, and will continue to have, the opportunity to be recruited by OCSC in pursuit of a professional soccer career.

"Partnering with Strikers FC, Irvine allows us to continue our commitment to identifying the most talented young players in our region and providing them with the best pathway to professional soccer," said Peter Nugent, President of Soccer Operations for OCSC. "Our club has a proven track record of identifying elite talent and this partnership strengthens our ability to spot and nurture the next generation of soccer stars. We're excited to work with Strikers FC, Irvine, as they share our dedication to player development and our focus on helping young athletes reach their potential."

OCSC's reputation as a top developer of young professional talent is well-established, with the club having sold more players to European clubs than any other team in North America. Notable OCSC alumni who have made the jump to top European clubs include Korede Osundina, who was signed by Feyenoord, and Kobi Henry, who made his move to Stade de Reims in France. These success stories reflect OCSC's ongoing commitment to providing players with the tools, coaching, and opportunities they need to succeed at the highest levels of the game.

Strikers FC has built a blueprint for success that has seen 9 players join the U.S Men's National Team to represent the country on the biggest stage including former OCSC captain Michael Orozco and many professional alumni playing across the globe.

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to work with OCSC in offering this professional pathway to our elite players that have the drive, talent and ambition to pursue a professional soccer career," said Don Ebert, Executive Director at Strikers FC. "Our job is to offer all our players as many pathways as possible so they can find the one that works for them...whether that is college, domestic pro soccer or pursuing a career internationally, that is our primary focus at Strikers FC. Now being able to work with OCSC, our city's local pro team, creates another realistic pathway for our players to aspire to with the hope of making it become their reality."

Through this partnership, OCSC and Strikers FC, Irvine are focused on creating a robust professional player development ecosystem that not only supports the growth of individual players but also strengthens the soccer community as a whole. The collaboration is a win for youth players, OCSC, Strikers FC, and the future of soccer in Southern California.

For more information on the partnership and OCSC's professional player development pathway, please visit: https://www.orangecountysoccer.com or https://www.strikersfc.com.

