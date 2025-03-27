Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Charleston Battery

March 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC returns home for Week 4 of the 2025 USL Championship season to host Southern Derby rival Charleston Battery on Saturday, March 29, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

North Carolina FC got a hard-earned road win in Week 3 against then-undefeated FC Tulsa, which marked the club's first win of the season. Midfielder Pedro Dolabella made his NCFC debut during the 57', which also marked his 50th USL appearance.

In 33' of action, Dolabella scored the go-ahead goal in the 82' while putting up two shots. Defender Triston Hodge also made his NCFC debut against Tulsa.

As of now, NCFC sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 1-1-1 (4 points).

SCOUTING CHARLESTON

After losing to 2024 Eastern Conference regular season champions Louisville City to open the season, the Battery rebounded by defeating 2024 runner-up Rhode Island FC in a rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference finals. Charleston did not play in Week 3.

The Battery lost forward Nick Markanich, the 2024 USL Championship Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner, during the offseason but filled the hole by signing forward Cal Jennings in free agency. Jennings has a history of being a proficient scorer in the league with 70 goals and 16 assists since his 2020 debut.

Jennings has hit the ground running so far in 2025, netting a brace in the Battery's Week 2 win.

Jennings and NCFC midfielder Louis Perez were teammates at UCF during their collegiate playing days.

NEXT UP

North Carolina FC hits the road for Week 5 of the USL Championship season, traveling to Indy Eleven on Saturday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET. This marks the first game of a three-game road trip for NCFC.

