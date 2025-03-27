Preview: Hounds vs. Birmingham Legion FC

March 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - The Hounds will be out to make it two wins from two home matches in 2025 when they host Birmingham Legion FC this Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.

Fresh off a 1-0 win over Hartford, the Hounds home to keep their momentum against a team that has never beaten them in Pittsburgh in five attempts, but nothing will be easy against a team that already has drawn against Louisville and Detroit, putting the only blemish on the records of both the early Eastern Conference leaders.

The Hounds are getting healthier after the return of Bradley Sample in a substitute appearance last week, adding more depth to the center of the park. His return and the versatility of Beto Ydrach, who played as a holding midfielder last week, allow Hounds captain Danny Griffin to play in a higher position on the field, and that paid off when Griffin accounted for the game-winning goal with his 75th-minute header against Hartford.

Junior Etou, who assisted Griffin's goal, and Luke Biasi both earned bench spots on the league's Team of the Week this week, as the left and right backs in the back four deployed by the team contributed to the first clean sheet of the season for the Hounds and goalkeeper Eric Dick.

Birmingham, for its part, hasn't had trouble scoring goals with four on the young season, including a pair by Ronaldo Damus. Along with their captain, longtime playmaker Enzo Martinez, the Legion have the ability to hurt opposing defenses, and the Hounds will want to clean up some of the uncertain moments that they were able to escape from against Hartford.

On the back end, the Legion has given up six goals, more than any Eastern Conference team except Miami, and the Hounds will want to continue that trend. That would give plenty for the Highmark Stadium crowd to celebrate on what is expected to be a day with perfect weather, with temperatures in 70s predicted the Saturday forecast.

From a historic perspective, a win would be the 100th Riverhounds win at Highmark Stadium, the team's home since 2013. In 203 matches to date, the club has a 99-49-55 record on their current home turf.

Off the field, fans at the stadium will have a chance to meet the first celebrity guest of the team's Spotlight Series for 2025, as former Dance Moms star Melissa Gisoni - the mother of Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler - will be the team's special guest with a VIP meet & greet before the match and taking part in pregame ceremonies.

Saturday's game broadcast will be the first of the year on KDKA+, and streaming will be available in-market through the KDKA website and nationally on ESPN+. The match is also the national radio broadcast on SiriusXM FC, Channel 157, and all Hounds home matches have a Spanish-language broadcast on Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2.

Tickets for the match are available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

Match info

Riverhounds (1-1-1) vs. Birmingham Legion FC (0-1-2)

Date: Saturday, March 29

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds -150 / Draw +260 / Birmingham +370 at FanDuel

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: SiriusXM FC, Channel 157 (national), Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 (Spanish)

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvBHM and #Grittsburgh

