Only a Few Hundred Tickets Remain for Rhode Island FC's Historic Home Opener in New Stadium

March 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that in anticipation of an expected sellout crowd, limited tickets remain for the club's historic home opener at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing on May 3 at 4 p.m. vs. San Antonio FC. Fans can secure seats to the long-awaited homecoming for the Ocean State's only professional soccer team for as low as $21 per game with the purchase of a single-game ticket, 5 or 10-game ticket package, or season ticket membership.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at the stadium early and use public transportation to avoid delays on gameday. More than 3,600 parking spots across 18 lots within a 0.75-mile radius of the stadium are available for fans, and single-game parking passes go on sale to the general public on April 3. To learn more about parking, visit rhodeislandfc.com/parking.

By arriving early, fans can give themselves time to take full advantage of the gameday festivities, including Fan Fest, Food Trucks, the March to the Match, a commemorative captain's pennant gate giveaway, courtesy of Centreville Bank, and more. Prior to kickoff, the team will honor its historic trophy-winning inaugural season with a banner-raising ceremony as the 2024 Eastern Conference Champions.

The home opener will welcome Rhode Island FC to its permanent home along the Seekonk River for the first time after spending the first six games of the 2025 season on the road, and mark a defining moment in the growth of soccer across Rhode Island and New England. The Inaugural Game is one of 15 unique theme nights being celebrated at the state-of-the-art, 100 percent electric, soccer-specific venue throughout the season, with a full slate of summer soccer ahead.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.