FC Tulsa Geared up for First $1 Beer Section Night, Match against Sacramento Republic FC

March 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa is set to continue its four-match homestand on Friday as it takes on Western Conference foe Sacramento Republic FC at 7 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

GAME INFORMATION

FC Tulsa (2-1-0, 6 points) vs. Sacramento Republic FC (1-1-0, 4 points)

Friday, March 28, 2025

ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Okla.

7 p.m. CT | ESPN+ | Fox 23

FC Tulsa (2-1-0; six points) aims to earn three points after faltering its first loss of the season, a 0-1 tumble against North Carolina FC, while Sacramento Republic FC (1-1-0; four points) looks to continue its unbeaten stretch. FC Tulsa is searching for its first win against Sacramento Republic FC in its 15th meeting, currently trailing the series, 0-9-5.

Coverage for the match can be found locally on Fox 23 and over streaming on ESPN+. Tickets for Friday's match are available here.

The match features the first of four $1 Beer Section Nights at ONEOK Field, where fans can enjoy $1 Miller Lite and Coors Lights, $2 seltzers and $3 918 Cervezas with designated midfield terrace seats. Fans can also upgrade their tickets at the match.

With a heavy attack, FC Tulsa hits the pitch after a contest that saw it post more shot attempts (19) than its first two matches combined (16), however, its three shots on target failed to etch nylon. Defender Arthur Rogers earned a USL Team of the Week bench nod in the effort, collecting seven clearances, nine duels won and a team-high 58 passes. Sacramento Republic FC posted a 2-2 draw against defending champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in its last contest, with forward Russell Cicerone earning his second Team of the Week nod of the year.

FC Tulsa is the lone team to net a USL Championship Team of the Week nod in each of the first three weeks of play. With four efforts, two starting, two on the bench, it also is tied for the third-most selections among all teams in the league. Johan Peñaranda, notched Team of the Week 1 honors in a clean-sheet win and followed it up with another clean sheet and bench appearance in Week 2. On the backline, defenders Lamar Batista and Rogers claimed honors in Week 2 and 3, respectively.

For in-match coverage follow along @FCTulsa.

