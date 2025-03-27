Match Preview: Republic FC at FC Tulsa

March 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

For the first time this season, the Indomitable Club is heading out on the road and will face FC Tulsa on Friday night.

Overview: SAC @ TUL

Date: Friday, March 28

Time: Kickoff at 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: ONEOK Field (Tulsa, OK)

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, ESPN+

Know Your Club - Republic FC

Heading into Friday's contest, Sacramento is just one of three Western Conference teams that have yet to suffer defeat this season.

Last weekend, the squad came out strong against defending champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks, taking the lead in the 24th minute when Russell Cicerone's cross met the head of Jack Gurr on the back post. Cicerone doubled the lead in the second half as Sebastian Herrera provided a perfect flick off a long ball. But despite a tight defensive performance that held Colorado Springs without a shot on target until the 69th minute, two late decisions by the referee gave the Switchbacks a chance to equalize from the penalty spot to split the points.

"I was very pleased with the team's performance on Saturday. We've played two very good opponents in the first two games and I think we've been very good," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "I think there were a couple things that were out of our control, but there are also a couple things that we could've done better. So we need to learn those harsh lessons and put them to test for the rest of the season."

With two goals and an assist in the first two games, Cicerone is off to one of the best starts of his career. Not only is this the first time that he has scored in back-to-back games to open the season, but the veteran striker is currently leading the league with an impressive 2.41 xG mark and has earned two Team of the Week selections. If he finds the back of the net against Tulsa, it will be the first time in club history that a player has scored in each of the first three games.

Now Republic FC will face its first road test of the year. Last season, the club got off to a hot start away from home and went undefeated in its first 10 away matches.

Know Your Opponent - FC Tulsa

After missing out on the playoffs last season, Tulsa has opened the 2025 campaign in good form. Under recently-appointed Head Coach Luke Spencer, the Oklahoma club posted back-to-back wins against Phoenix Rising and Tampa Bay Rowdies in Week 1 and 2. In both victories, goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda came up big for his club with five total saves and two clean sheets (tied for the league's best mark), which earned him a Week 1 Team of the Week honor.

In Week 3, Tulsa suffered its first loss of the season as it fell 1-0 to North Carolina FC. Tulsa held the majority of the possession and put constant pressure on the opponent's backline with 19 shots, but the team was unable to find the back of the net and an 82nd minute goal by Pedro Dolabella proved to be the difference maker. Despite the loss, defender Arthur Rogers earned Team of the Week honors after logging seven clearances, nine duels won, and a game-best five chances created.

Veteran defenders Lamar Batista and Abdoulaye Cissoko have looked good in their first three outings for the club and have played a big role in allowing just one goal so far. They have combined for 33 clearances, 38 duels won, and 22 possessions won, while Batista has also added an assist.

"Tulsa's new coach has had a big impact. He's got them really well organized and hard to beat," said Collins on Friday's opponent. "You can see that with the results they've gotten so far. And then on top of that it's a difficult place to play so we'll have to adjust and adapt. That's what makes this league really challenging, but you have to be able to go out and conquer different things, and it's something we need to go and conquer on Friday night."

Head-to-Head

In 14 previous meetings, Republic FC has posted a 9-0-5 record against Tulsa, the longest undefeated streak against a single opponent in league history. However, Sacramento has not claimed victory at ONEOK Field since 2019.

Last season, they split the points in both regular season contests with a 1-1 draw in March and a scoreless draw in June.

