Eintracht Frankfurt Returns for July 29 Friendly vs. LouCity

March 27, 2025

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC will welcome Eintracht Frankfurt back to Lynn Family Stadium this summer, hosting the prestigious German club for an international friendly at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 29.

Eintracht Frankfurt currently holds fourth place on the Bundesliga table - a UEFA Champions League-qualifying position - and the Eagles remain in contention for the Europa League having advanced to the quarterfinal round.

Single game tickets for this summer's friendly are on sale now at LouCity.com/frankfurt, via SeatGeek or by calling (502) LOU-CITY. Season ticket members' seats are on reserve, and STMs will receive an email in the coming weeks detailing how to claim their regular tickets starting May 5.

"We're honored to have Eintracht Frankfurt return to Louisville this summer," said LouCity's president, James O'Connor. "We take great pride in our facilities and hospitality. Plus, it was great to see Frankfurt start their season strong after spending time preparing here last year. I'd encourage Louisville to show up big for our game on July 29 to ensure we can keep bringing some of the world's best clubs to Lynn Family Stadium."

Having first visited Louisville last July, Eintracht Frankfurt will once again spend extended time in town as part of its preseason U.S. Tour. Frankfurt will base out of LouCity's Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, using it as a practice site leading up to the game with LouCity.

Founded in 1899, Eintracht's accolades include a German Championship, five DFB-Pokal domestic cups and a pair of UEFA Cup/Europa League titles, including the 2022 Europa League crown. The club has played in the Bundesliga in all but one season since 2006.

Frankfurt's current roster features international stars such as Mario Götze, who scored the World Cup-winning goal for Germany in 2014.

"Outstanding and state-of-the-art training facilities, a city passionate about soccer and the U.S. as both a major sports nation and emerging soccer market - Louisville, Kentucky, provides the ideal setting for our upcoming summer training camp," said Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting director, Timmo Hardung.

"When you have had such positive experiences as we did last year, you are always happy to return," Hardung added. "We received an incredibly warm welcome in Louisville last summer and experienced exceptional hospitality and professionalism - we truly felt at home, both in the city of Louisville and in the United States as a whole. Our summer training camp not only laid the foundation for the current season from a sporting perspective but also played a key role in strengthening our bond as a team - with all the players and staff."

"The relationship between Eintracht Frankfurt and the people of the United States has flourished since the 1950s," said Eintracht Frankfurt board member Markus Krösche. "For the last five years we have run our own office in New York City, and today, we are proud to have 13 official Eintracht fan clubs spread across North America, from the East Coast to the West. We aim to leverage the widespread passion for sports in the United States to build even stronger connections. Beyond the outstanding infrastructure that awaits us, the American market presents exciting opportunities in many ways, offering us, as a club, a dynamic platform for further growth. We are eagerly looking forward to returning to the U.S. this summer - especially to Louisville."

Along with Eintracht Frankfurt's visit, LouCity continues to explore more opportunities for international friendlies in 2025.

