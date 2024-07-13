Switchbacks Fall on Road in Birmingham
July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Switchbacks took an early lead in Birmingham tonight but were unable to capitalize, and left the match with a score of 1-2 in favor of the home team.
The Switchbacks started the momentum of the game early in the evening, when #10 Zach Zandi received a pass up the center from #8 Jonas Fjeldberg. Zandi almost lost his footing as Birmingham's goalkeeper went to defend, but he managed to keep his head, and his foot, to boot the ball past #18 Trevor Spangenberg and right into the center back of Legion's net.
With over 55% of the possession in the first half, it looked like COS were going to head into halftime holding on to the lead, but Birmingham were able to equalize off a rebound in stoppage time. The Switchbacks would make eight more strong shots in the second half, but in the 85th minute Birmingham took the lead off another rebounded shot. COS would fight hard for the next fifteen minutes, but the scoreboard stayed the same, ending the night with a 2-1 win for Birmingham.
The Switchbacks are unbeaten in eleven of their last thirteen matches, and sit in the fifth position for the Western Conference. They'll stay on the road for their next match against Louisville City FC on July 19th. Join us on July 26th as the team is back at Weidner Field for Christmas in July as they battle Las Vegas Lights.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
