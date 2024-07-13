Monterey Bay Earns Point at Home in Scoreless Draw vs FC Tulsa
July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-8-5, 26 points) earned a point at home with a scoreless draw against FC Tulsa (4-6-6, 18 points) at Cardinale Stadium on Ag & Country Night. Antony Siaha earned his fifth clean sheet of the season (the Club's sixth) with a four-save performance.
Monterey Bay was active in the attacking half right out of the gates. In just the second minute, Chuy Enríquez whipped a ball back towards the top of the box from the endline to Ousseni Bouda in loads of space, but Bouda's overhead kick missed over the crossbar. In the 16th minute, Alex Dixon found himself behind the FC Tulsa back line, but his shot across the goalkeeper just missed the far post. Bouda latched onto a ball in the 24th minute and played Adrian Rebollar into the box on the left side, but his shot was caught by the goalkeeper at the near post. Chaos ensued in the 43rd minute when the visitors jumped out on a dangerous counter. Antony Siaha rushed out of goal to make the initial stop at the top of the box, but the second ball fell to FC Tulsa. With Diogo Pacheco in possession, the forward looked to push the ball around Siaha, but Siaha managed to disrupt his run just enough with an outstretched arm. Instead of shooting, Pacheco laid it off to Phillip Goodrum, but his shot was cleared off the line by Alex Lara at the near post. The scramble continued with a soft clearance by Walmer Martínez giving possession right back to Tulsa once again, allowing for another shot by Goodrum, but once again his shot was saved - this time by Siaha, who managed to recover back to his position in between the posts, and Kai Greene cleared it away once and for all to send the sides scoreless into the halftime break.
In the 74th minute, Monterey Bay looked likely to score the opener when Bouda played a brilliant ball across the pitch to Dixon on the right side of the box, but the FC Tulsa goalkeeper met him at the ball and cleared it away. FC Tulsa came close to scoring in the 78th minute, but the shot by Stefan Stojanovic from inside the box was parried away by Siaha. In the 80th minute, Bouda fired a laser on frame from just outside the six-yard box on the left side, but his shot was blocked out for a fruitless corner. FC Tulsa earned a header inside the box in the 87th minute, but it was saved by Siaha. Tristan Trager was taken down inside the box, forcing the referee to point to the spot and award Monterey Bay with a penalty in the 90th minute, but Bouda's shot from the penalty shot was saved and the match ended level at 0-0.
Up Next
With a bye week up ahead, Monterey Bay will next step onto the pitch for an away fixture at Lynn Family Stadium for an Eastern Conference fixture against Louisville City FC on Saturday, July 27. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PT, with live streaming of the match available on ESPN+.
Additional Notes
Missing the match due to injury were Luther Archimède (knee), Chase Boone (knee), Simon Dawkins (knee), Max Glasser (hamstring), Jesse Maldonado (knee), and Grant Robinson (foot).
Information
Date: July 13, 2024
Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California
Weather: Clear and 61 degrees
Attendance: 4,011
Scoring Summary: 1 2 F
None
Lineups
Monterey Bay F.C. (4-2-3-1): Antony Siaha; Walmer Martínez, Alex Lara, Kai Greene, Morey Doner; Rafa Baca, Mobi Fehr (Pierce Gallaway, 90+2'); Chuy Enríquez (Tristan Trager, 71'), Adrian Rebollar, Alex Dixon; Ousseni Bouda
Subs not used: Carlos Herrera, Carlos Guzmán, Jerry Ayon, Miguel Guerrero, Xavi Gnaulati
FC Tulsa (4-3-3): Johan Penaranda; Boubacar Diallo (Alazar Milo Yosef, 70'), Bradley Bourgeois, Alexis Souahy, Owen Damm; Edwin Laszo; Diogo Pacheco (Camilo Ponce, 84'), Harvey St. Clair, Stefan Stojanovic, Andrew Booth (Sebastian Sanchez, 70'); Phillip Goodrum
Subs not used: Michael Creek, Patrick Seagrist, Rashid Tetteh, Alex Dalou
Stats Summary: MB / TUL
Shots: 16 / 8
Shots on Goal: 5 / 5
Saves: 4 / 5
Corner Kicks: 2 / 1
Fouls: 12 / 14
Possession: 61.7% / 38.3%
Misconduct Summary
MB: Alex Dixon (caution) 23'
TUL: Harvey St. Claire (caution) 29'
TUL: Alexis Souahy (caution) 58'
TUL: Phillip Goodrum (caution) 74'
MB: Rafa Baca (caution) 82'
TUL: Bradley Bourgeois (caution) 89'
Officials
Referee: Joe Surgan
Assistant Referee 1: Stephen McGonagle
Assistant Referee 2: Stephen Milhoan
Fourth Official: Mohamed Sadraoui
