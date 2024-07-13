San Antonio FC Falls 2-4 to Deportivo Saprissa in International Friendly

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC fell 2-4 to Liga Promerica side Deportivo Saprissa in an international friendly Saturday at Toyota Field.

Hugo Mbongue struck first to put SAFC up 1-0 in the 14th minute. Saprissa answered back in the 21st minute, sending the teams into halftime deadlocked at 1-1.

A group of SAFC Pro Academy players took the field to start the second half. San Antonio pulled back ahead in the 65th minute, as Miguel Fuertes, who trains regularly with the SAFC first team, pounced on a loose ball in the box and slammed home the finish. Saprissa scored a trio of late goals to close out the match for a 2-4 finish.

Next Up

San Antonio FC heads back to the road for a showdown against Orange County SC Saturday, July 20. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Bally Sports Southwest. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

SA: Hugo Mbongue 14'

SAP: Ulises Segura 21'

SA: Miguel Fuertes (Assisted by Bryce Tober) 65'

SAP: David Guzman (Assisted by Ryan Bolanos) 68'

SAP: Mariano Torres 73'

SAP: Adriel Rodriguez (Assisted by Rachid Chirino) 80'

Postgame Notes:

Defenders Carter Manley and Trova Boni and forward Luis Solignac all made their first appearances back from injury.

Hugo Mbongue's goal was his third in all competitions for SAFC this season.

Eleven SAFC Pro Academy players made appearances in

Attendance: 5,535

SAFC Starting XI: Pablo Sisniega (Brandon Gongora 46'), Trova Boni (Brian Guevara 46'), Carter Manley (captain) (Miguel Fuertes 15'), Bura (Dalziel Ozuna 46'), Nelson Flores Blanco (Bryce Tober 30'), Izaiah Garza, Kameron Lacey (Leo Urrutia 69'), Luke Haakenson (Andres Bacho 30'), Machop Chol (Adrian Gutierrez 60'), Luis Solignac (Gio Padilla 15'), Hugo Mbongue (Antonio Vasquez 60')

Substitutions Not Used: n/a

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Trova Boni (Yellow Card) 17'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the team's performance)

I think you know to go toe-to-toe with the most prestigious club in in Costa Rica was a great experience. To get eleven academy kids on the field tonight, I know this will be a special moment, and a moment they'll cherish a lifetime and also for our fans, an opportunity to see one of the best clubs in Central America so all in all, I think a good night, a productive night. We got some guys some minutes too, which was nice. Lucho [Solignac] getting 15 minutes and Carter [Manley] getting 15 minutes was huge for us, so all in all, a good night.

(On getting to play a friendly midseason)

I think we always welcome friendlies. It's a great opportunity for all our fans and the city of San Antonio to experience something different. Again, this is the most prestigious club in Costa Rica, so to get that opportunity to play them was a great experience, and we also had the opportunity to rest some guys, which was definitely needed based on the size of our roster in the current moment and then also some guys to get minutes.

Forward Machop Chol

(On the result)

Overall, it was a pretty good performance from the group, especially the young bucks. I was excited to see them come out and perform well and take their opportunities, and I'm just happy for them so yeah, a good night. Anytime we have a friendly like this it's always a good experience, a good opportunity for guys to showcase themselves because you never know what might happen.

