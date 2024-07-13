OCSC Lose to Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-0

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC fell victim to a 2-0 defeat against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, July 13 at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, FL. The County Boys saw the return of three key players off the injury list (midfielder Dillon Powers, defender Andrew Fox, and captain defender Markus Nakkim) in the loss.

The Black and Orange had the first chance of the night in the second minute as goalkeeper Colin Shutler played the ball deep into the attacking half of the pitch that was headed by forward Ethan Zubak to midfielder Ryan Flood. Flood played the ball ahead into the left side of the box before striking a rocket towards goal that was saved by Tampa goalkeeper Jordan Farr.

The County Boys again played forward in the fourth minute as defender Owen Lambe sent a cross into the center of the box towards forward Bryce Jamison. Jamison connected with a header that just missed wide right of the goal.

Tampa quickly answered in the sixth minute with a steal by forward Cal Jennings on the right side of the box. Jennings took a touch, then fired a shot with his left foot that trickled past Shutler for the first goal of the match, putting Tampa up 1-0.

Tampa continued to push the attack forward in the 15th minute as defender Aarón Guillén played the ball over the head of Shutler to forward Manuel Arteaga. Arteaga took a shot from a difficult angle on the right side of the box that missed just wide right of the goal.

Following an hour 17 minute weather delay, Tampa added another goal in the 30th minute. Midfielder Edwin Munjoma flicked the ball into the attacking half of the pitch as the ball bounced to the head of Arteaga. Arteaga headed the ball to Jennings who took a couple touches into the box and delivered a strike into the bottom left corner of the net to put the Rowdies up 2-0.

Jennings almost had a hat trick in the 35th minute as Niyongabire sent the ball to his teammate on the near post. However, Jennings' header was punched out of play by Shutler at the last minute, keeping Tampa at bay.

Tampa had one more chance before the half in the 45th minute as Arteaga flicked the ball to Niyongabire in space. Niyongabire dribbled into the right side of the box before striking one on goal with his right foot that was saved out of play by Shutler, sending Tampa into the break maintaining a 2-0 lead.

Tampa had the first chance of the second half in the 47th minute as Arteaga fired a right-footed-shot from the right side of the box that was saved by Shutler, his third of the night.

Shortly after in the 52nd minute, OCSC midfielder Ben Norris was given a second yellow card for a tough tackle, leaving the Black and Orange down to 10 men for the remainder of the match.

Tampa had another opportunity in the 70th minute as they earned a corner on the right side of the pitch. Substitute midfielder Charlie Dennis sent in the ensuing corner as he found the head of defender Freddy Kleeman. Kleeman headed one towards goal that just missed to the left.

The County Boys came alive in the 76th minute as the fresh legs made an immediate impact. Substitute midfielder Dillon Powers found substitute forward Cameron Dunbar on the left side of the box. Dunbar slid a ball past the goalkeeper that hit the right goalpost and was cleared away from trouble by the Tampa defense.

Tampa again threatened in the 79th minute as defender Jordan Doherty sent in a corner to Dennis outside the box. Dennis curved one towards goal with his right foot that hit the left goalpost before being cleared away by the OCSC defense.

The Black and Orange were able to generate one more chance in the 87th minute courtesy of a left-footed-shot from outside the box from Flood, however, the ball sailed over the crossbar. Time eventually ran out on the County Boys, giving Tampa the 2-0 victory.

The Black and Orange return home to Championship Stadium on Saturday, July 20 as they host San Antonio FC on our Owners Night! Join us as we host our over 1,500 owners in an unforgettable night in support of local soccer! A limited number of tickets are still available, grab yours today!

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 0 0

TBR 2 0 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

6' Cal Jennings (TBR)

30' Cal Jennings (TBR)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

43' Ben Norris

52' Ben Norris (RED)

TAMPA BAY ROWDIES

67' Daniel Crisostomo

83' Frederik Kleemann

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Ryan Doghman, Markus Nakkim (C) (Andrew Fox 45'), Ashton Miles (Jordan Chavez 45'), Owen Lambe; Ryan Flood, Kyle Scott, Ben Norris; Ashish Chattha (Christian Sorto 75'), Ethan Zubak (Cameron Dunbar 75'), Bryce Jamison (Dillon Powers 61')

Unused subs: Juan Santana (GK)

Head Coach: Paul Hardyman - Interim

Possession: 44% | Shots: 5 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 9 | Offsides: 2 |

TAMPA BAY ROWDIES LINEUP:

Jordan Farr (GK); Jordan Doherty, Frederik Kleemann, Aarón Guillén; Pacifique Niyongabire, Edwin Munjoma, Lewis Hilton (Zane Bubb 90+3'), Nathan Worth (Daniel Crisostomo 63'), Josh Pérez (Charlie Dennis 63'); Cal Jennings (Damian Rivera 69'), Manuel Arteaga

Unused Subs: Phil Breno(GK); Joey Dezart, Nicholas Skubis, Charlie Dennis

Head Coach: Robbie Neilson

Possession: 56% | Shots: 19 | Shots On Goal: 8 | Corners: 11 | Fouls: 13 | Offsides: 3 |

Orange County SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 19

Date: July 13, 2024

Venue: Al Lang Stadium (St. Petersburg, FL)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.