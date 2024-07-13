Oakland Goes Down in Pittsburgh in Big 0-5 Defeat

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds broke a long scoreless run to get on the board first against Oakland Roots when Junior Etou found the back of the net after a quick shift in play, giving the home side a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.

Pittsburgh controlled the next 30 minutes of the game, earning a penalty kick following a Bryan Tamacas handball in the 29th minute. Robbie Mertz stepped up to score, giving the Riverhounds a 2-0 lead.

Pittsburgh were able to get a third goal just before the break as Sean Suber headed home from a set piece, giving his side a 3-0 lead.

At the end of 45 minutes, Pittsburgh maintained their 3-0 advantage into the halftime break after controlling the entire first period of play.

Early in the second half, Pittsburgh got a fourth goal through Kenardo Forbes, making the score a mountain to climb for the visiting Roots.

It became five in the 70th minute when Junior Etou secured his second goal of the match, making the score a full landslide at 5-0 in favor of Pittsburgh.

In the end, it was all Riverhounds as the hosts dominated to a 5-0 victory.

Oakland now returns home to host NorCal rivals Sacramento Republic FC on Sunday, July 21st. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 PM PT on National TV.

Oakland Roots SC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

USL Championship | July 13, 2024

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Kickoff: 4:00 PM PT

Weather: 92 degrees, partly sunny

SCORELINE:

PIT: 5

OAK: 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

PIT: Junior Etou 12'

PIT: Robbie Mertz 30'

PIT: Sean Suber 45+'

PIT: Kenardo Forbes 51'

PIT: Junior Etou 69'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

OAK: Braun Tamacas (yellow) 26'

OAK: Paul Blanchette (yellow) 28'

OAK: Baboucarr Njie (yellow) 47'

PIT: Illal Osumanu (yellow) 49'

PIT: Luke Biasi (yellow) 85'

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Paul Blanchette, Baboucarr Njie (Ilya Alekseev), Neveal Hackshaw (Niall Logue), Camden Riley, Bryan Tamacas, Napo Matsoso (Etsgar Cruz), Daniel Gomez (Gagi Margvelashvili), Johnny Rodriguez, Lindo Mfeka (Trayvone Reid), Jeciel Cedeño (Irakoze Donasiyano), Miche-Naider Chéry

Unused subs: Timothy Syrel

Shots: 2 | Shots On Goal: 0 | Corner Kicks: 1 | Fouls: 14 | Offside: 1 |

PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS LINEUP: Eric Dick, Sean Suber, Langston Blackstock (Pierre Cayet), Junior Etou, EJ Johnson (Kenardo Forbes), Luke Biasi (Aidan O'Toole), Robbie Mertz (Dani Rovira), Bradley Sample, Edward Kizza (Babacar Diene), Illal Osumanu (Jake Lent-Koop), Jackson Wälti

Unused subs: Jacob Randolph

Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 7 | Corner Kicks: 4 | Fouls: 14 | Offside: 2 |

