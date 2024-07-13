Sacramento Republic FC Draws North Carolina FC, 0-0

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - North Carolina FC drew Sacramento Republic FC, 0-0, in a late-night USL Championship regular season matchup at Heart Health Park. NCFC is now 5-6-7 on the season.

NCFC put together plenty of scoring opportunities, outshooting Sacramento 12-7, but goalkeeper Danny Vitiello came up with two saves to keep NCFC from taking all three points.

The NCFC defense played well, allowing just one shot on target on the night and keeping Sacramento Republic from registering a shot in the first half. Paco Craig led that defensive charge, including a goal-saving tackle on reigning USL League One Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner Trevor Amann in the 50'.

Match Notes

Louis Perez made his 100th USL regular season appearance (USL Championship and USL League One combined).

NCFC did not allow a shot in the first half.

Up Next:

North Carolina FC returns to WakeMed Soccer Park for a Friday night showdown with Detroit City FC on July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will be the first of the team's two Summer in NC Series matches, presented by Bombshell Brewing Company. Tickets are available here.

Box Score:

NCFC (3-4-2-1): Jake McGuire; Lamar Batista, Bryce Washington, Paco Craig ©; Shaft Brewer, Collin Martin, Mikey Maldonado, Rafa Mentzingen; Louis Perez, Oalex Anderson (Raheem Somersall - 90'), Evan Conway.

Subs Not Used: Akira Fitzgerald, Justin Malou, Daniel Navarro, Jaden Servania, Rodrigo Da Costa, Ezra Armstrong.

SAC (3-4-3): Danny Vitiello; Lee Desmond ©, Conor Donovan, Jared Timmer; Aldair Sanchez (Jack Gurr - 60'), Jonathan Ricketts, Rafael Jauregui (Cristian Parano - 60'), Luis Rodrigues; Nick Ross (Da'vian Kimbrough - 90'), Justin Portillo, Trevor Amann (Kieran Phillips - 60').

Subs Not Used: Shane Wiedt, Sebastián Herrera, Blake Willey, Chibuike Ukaegbu, Jared Mazzola.

Score:

NCFC: 0

SAC: 0

Goals:

NCFC: -

SAC: -

Cautions:

NCFC: R. Mentzingen - 66', M. Maldonado - 74', P. Craig - 87'

SAC: J. Portillo - 62', L. Rodrigues - 90' +1'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

SAC: -

