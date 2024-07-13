Rhode Island FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Five with 3-2 Win Over Miami FC

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC's Clay Holstad in action

MIAMI, FL - Rhode Island FC used an early lead to its advantage on Saturday at FIU Stadium, extending its unbeaten streak to five matches with a 3-2 win over Miami FC. A third goal in two matches for Frank Nodarse and a second brace of the season for Albert Dikwa "Chico" gave the Ocean State club a 3-0 cushion, which proved too much to overcome for the hosts.

After weathering seven Miami crosses and four corners through the first ten minutes, Rhode Island FC (4W-4L-10D) took advantage of its first opportunity in the final third in the 11th minute. After winning a free kick outside the right corner of the 18-yard box, Marc Ybarra whipped in a curling ball towards the six-yard box. Rising above everyone, Nodarse nodded the header past Miami goalkeeper Felipe Rodriguez at the back post for his third goal in two matches to give RIFC the early 1-0 advantage.

Two minutes later, Miami FC (2W-15L-2D) found its best chance of the early stages on the opposite end when Gabriel Cabral fired a low shot from the top of the penalty box. Koke Vegas was quick to get down, however, denying the powerful effort with a sharp reflex save to shove the ball out of the danger area. In the 37th minute, Frank Lopez found himself one-on-one with Vegas after connecting on a through ball inside the box, but the forward dragged his shot wide of the left post.

RIFC made Miami pay for its missed opportunities in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, cashing in on just its second shot of the match when Chico took advantage of a loose ball in the box. After a collision between Karifa Yao and Rodriguez left the goalmouth open, Chico charged into the box and took the ball out of the air with his right foot, sending a volley off the crossbar and into the back of the net with what was one of the last touches of the half to send RIFC into the break up 2-0.

Coming out of the gates hot in the second half, Chico picked up right where he left off with his second goal of the night in the 48th minute. Courtesy of a Jojea Kwizera cross from the left wing, Chico beat his marker with an elusive run towards the back post before driving a header past an outstretched Rodriguez and into the back of the net to make it a 3-0 match.

Miami did not go down without a fight, however, dashing RIFC's hopes of a sixth clean sheet of the season with a goal in the 62nd minute. Freeing up space with the ball on the top of the box, Lopez curled a deflected right-footed effort over the outstretched palm of Vegas, finally breaking through an otherwise resilient RIFC defensive unit to cut the lead down to 3-1.

The hosts continued to make things interesting in the 78th minute, when Roberto Molino powered Allen Gavilanes' goal-line cross past Vegas from the top of the six-yard box to make it 3-2 with 12 minutes left in regulation. Despite the late surge, RIFC was able to hang on defensively, extending its unbeaten streak to five matches and take all three points for the third time during the stretch.

Up next, RIFC will conclude its two-match road series on a quick turnaround as it heads to Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday, July 17 at 8 p.m. Fans can join in cheering on the team at the Official Rhode Island FC Watch Party at Providence G Pub or tune in to the nationally televised match on CBS Sports Network. Following the road stretch, RIFC returns home to Beirne Stadium on Saturday, July 27 when it hosts North Carolina FC at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Frank Nodarse (Mark Ybarra), 11th minute: Nodarse nods home Ybarra's free kick at the back post. RI 1, MIA 0

RI - Albert Dikwa "Chico" (Karifa Yao), 45+5 minute: Chico cleans up the loose ball in the 18-yard box, placing a right-footed volley into the open goalmouth. RI 2, MIA 0

RI - Albert Dikwa "Chico" (Jojea Kwizera), 48th minute: Chico powers a header past a diving Rodriguez at the back post. RI 3, MIA 0

MIA - Frank Lopea (Mujeeb Murana), 62nd minute: Lopez fires a curling effort up and over Vegas and into the back of the net. RI 3, MIA 1

MIA - Roberto Molino (Allen Gavilanes), 78th minute: Molino slots Gavilanes' low cross from the center of the box into the back of the net. RI 3, MIA 2

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The win marks RIFC's fifth-straight unbeaten match, and third win during that stretch. The Ocean State club has not lost in more than a month, dating back to June 7 against Detroit City FC.

Koke Vegas made his 10th start of the season, recording his RIFC first win with three saves.

Frank Nodarse's goal in the 11th minute was his third in the last two matches, and fourth overall. The defender's four goals on the season place him second on the team, just one behind Albert Dikwa "Chico".

Chico's brace was his second multi-goal match of the season, increasing his team-leading count to six. The striker now has three goals in the last three matches and is responsible for two of the club's three total braces this season.

Marc Ybarra's assist was his third for RIFC. All three have been set pieces to the head of Nodarse, and all three have come in the last two matches. The pair are responsible for three of RIFC's last six goals.

Jojea Kwizera's assist was his second of the season and fourth goal involvement in his last four matches.

RIFC has now scored three or more goals in four straight matches, totaling 17 in the club's last five.

Four of the club's last six goals have come from headers.

With the win, RIFC now sits in the eighth and final playoff position in the Eastern Conference standings, one point clear of ninth-place North Carolina FC.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Albert Dikwa "Chico"

