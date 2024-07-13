FC Tulsa Return Home from Monterey Bay with One Point

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







SEASIDE - FC Tulsa come away with one point in late back-and-forth matchup against Monterey Bay F.C.

Things got off to a slow start for FC Tulsa in Monterey. The home team had five shots in the first half and held 62 percent of ball possession but FC Tulsa was able to hold them off the scoreboard before half.

FC Tulsa had a few chances to get on the scoreboard minutes before the first half concluded as the ball bounced around in front of the goal.

Andrew Booth got the attack started by passing up the middle to Diogo Pacheo. Pacheco quickly dropped it off to Phillip Goodrum, who sent it wide to Stefan Stojanovic. Stojanovic had his shot attempt blocked by the Monterey Bay keeper, Antony Siaha on the edge of the 18-yard-box.

Diogo Pacheco got the rebound and looked to keep the attack going. He dribbled in towards the goal but his attempt was thwarted by a diving Siaha. Pacheco passed the ball off to Goodrum, who took a shot. Goodrum's shot was blocked by two Monterey Bay defenders. A Monterey Bay defender attempted to clear the ball but St Clair got in front of it and passed to Phillip Goodrum. He took one last strike before the ball was ultimately cleared away.

The second half got off to a similar start as the first half. FC Tulsa held possession of the ball for only 38 percent of the half. The visiting side had five shots with two coming on frame.

In the 89th minute, Defender Bradley Bourgeois committed a foul in the box, which resulted in a PK for Monterey Bay F.C.

Ousseni Bouda stepped up to take the PK. He did a quick stutter step and shot the ball in with his left foot. Bouda's PK was towards the right side of the goal and was deflected away by Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda.

The ball would find its way to the foot of a Monterey Bay F.C. player who sent it in the air towards the goal and Bouda would attempt a jumping header, which Peñaranda also saved.

After six minutes of stoppage time, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Goals:

Cards:

23' MB - A. Dixon

29' TUL - H. St Clair

58' TUL - A. Souahy

74' TUL - P. Goodrum

82' MB - R. Baca

89' TUL - B. Bourgeois

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Alexis Souahy, Boubacar Diallo, Andrew Booth, Phillip Goodrum, Edwin Laszo, Stefan Stojanovic, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Harvey St Clair, Diogo Pacheco (Subs Used: Milo Yosef, Sebastian Sanchez, Camilo Ponce)

MB: Morey Doner, Alex Lara, Adrian Rebollar, Rafa Baca, Walmer Martínez, Mobi Fehr, Alex Dixon, Anthony Siaha, Chuy Enríquez, Kia Greene, Ousseni Bouda (Subs Used: Tristan Trager, Pierce Galloway)

Up Next:

FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field, Saturday, July 20th at 7:30pm against Memphis 901 FC. The match will feature a hot dog eating contest at halftime, to sign up click here. FC Tulsa remain home Friday, July 26th to take on Indy Eleven at 7:30pm for Dollar Beer Section Night. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.

