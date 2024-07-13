Five-Star Hounds Fire Past Oakland

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - Goals came early and often for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds tonight, as the team put five past Western Conference second-place Oakland Roots SC in a superb 5-0 performance at Highmark Stadium.

Junior Etou scored twice - his first career two-goal game - while Robbie Mertz, Sean Suber and Kenardo Forbes also found the net for the Hounds (4-9-6). For Suber, a second-year pro defender, it was his first career goal.

The Hounds also were stingy defensively, allowing Oakland (9-9-2) only two shots and none on goal. Goalkeeper Eric Dick recorded his sixth clean sheet of the season.

The Hounds also honored their 2024 Hall of Fame Class at halftime of the match, with new inductees Paul Child, Randy Dedini and Gary DePalma being recognized on the field after the induction ceremony held last night at Highmark Stadium.

First half

The Hounds opened the scoring in the 12th minute, and they broke out of their scoring slump with an excellent team move.

Mertz dribbled his way past two defenders on the right side, causing the Roots defense to shift. Quick passing moved the ball from Mertz to Bradley Sample to Etou, who made his run into the left side of the box and finished with a shot inside the far post. It was the first career assist for Sample, who would be involved later.

The Hounds' second goal came in the 30th minute from the penalty spot, after a cross struck the raised arm of a Roots defender. Mertz stepped up and fired a shot straight and just under the bar for his first goal of the season.

Just before halftime, Suber made it 3-0 with a headed goal on the second ball into the box from a corner kick, again delivered by Sample for his second assist of the night.

Second half

The Hounds kept their foot on the gas and got their next in the 52nd minute, courtesy of Forbes, who was a halftime substitute. Langston Blackstock served the ball in from the right wing, and Forbes timed his jump to turn a glancing header into the side of the net. It was the first goal of the season for the Hounds and USL Championship all-time assists leader.

Etou wrapped up the scoring by pouncing on an Edward Kizza cross that was deflected by the defense. The ball bounced off a defender's leg, and goalkeeper Paul Blanchette was unable to corral the skipping ball, allowing Etou a simple touch into the open net.

It was the first five-goal game - and five-goal win - for the Hounds since a 5-0 victory over Loudoun United FC on Sept. 11, 2021, a game in which Forbes scored twice.

Modelo Man of the Match

On a night with many deserving candidates, Junior Etou takes the honor for his two-goal performance. In addition, he won 6 of 7 duels, won three free kicks and shared the team lead with three clearances.

What's next?

The Hounds will look to keep the momentum going in their homestead when they host Hartford Athletic (5-10-2) at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

