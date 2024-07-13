Republic FC Draws North Carolina FC, 0-0

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Playing its fourth game in two weeks, Republic FC picked up a point and another clean sheet in a 0-0 draw against North Carolina FC on Saturday night.

North Carolina saw the first opportunity for either side in the 8th minute as play broke out up the left flank. A cross reached Oalex Anderson in the box, but his shot was sent right into the chest of Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello in front of goal. For the 12th time this season, Sacramento held its opponent scoreless through the first 45, third most by any team in USL Championship.

Lifted by its substitutes, Republic FC maintained a high press to push for the opening goal in the second half. Jack Gurr and Kieran Phillips nearly connected for that breakthrough in the 82nd minute with a give-and-go up the right flank. Phillips controlled the ball through traffic in the box, but his shot was saved by the keeper.

With the final play of the game coming from the corner, Republic FC had one last chance to take all three points. North Carolina cleared the initial ball to the feet of academy graduate Da'vian Kimbrough, but the Sacramento native's shot was blocked just before the final whistle.

Danny Vitiello finished the night with two saves for league-leading ninth clean sheet of the season.

A short road trip awaits Republic FC as the club heads to the Bay Area to face off with Oakland Roots SC next Sunday. This fierce rivalry will take center stage as the match is broadcast to a national audience on CBS. In 11 all-time contests, the two Norcal sides have split the points on five occasions, with Sacramento taking four wins to Oakland's two. Kickoff from Pioneer Stadium in Hayward, California is set for 1:00 p.m.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 0 North Carolina FC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

July 13, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - 0; NC - 0

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Portillo (caution) 62', Luis Felipe (caution) 90'+; NC - Mentzingen (caution) 66', Maldonado (caution) 74', Craig (caution) 87'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer, Conor Donovan, Aldair Sanchez (Jack Gurr 60'), Jonathan Ricketts, Justin Portillo, Luis Felipe, Nick Ross (Da'vian Kimbrough 89'), Rafael Jauregui (Cristian Parano 60'), Trevor Amann (Kieran Phillips 60')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Shane Wiedt, Chibi Ukaegbu, Blake Willey, Sebastian Herrera

Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 2, Fouls: 10, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 3

North Carolina FC: Jake McGuire, Paco Craig (C), Lamar Batista, Bryce Washington, Shaft Brewer, Michael Maldonado, Collin Martin, Rafael Mentzingen, Evan Conway, Oalex Anderson (Raheem Somersall 89'), Louis Perez

Unused Substitutes: Akira Fitzgerald, Justin Malou, Daniel Navarro, Ezra Armstrong, Rodrigo da Costa, Jaden Servania

Stats: Shots: 13, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 1, Fouls: 15, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 2

