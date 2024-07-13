Memphis 901 FC Grabs Road Win at Detroit City FC with Late Lapa Goal

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit, Mich. - Memphis 901 FC grabbed three points on the road with a 1-0 victory over Detroit City FC on Saturday afternoon at Keyworth Stadium.

Bruno Lapa was the hero in the 86th minute using a one-touch volley to give Memphis the decisive lead in the clutch. Lapa tied Marlon with his team-leading seventh goal of the season while Alvaro Quezada's cross into the box marks his second assist of the season.

Memphis' defense matched their attack, preventing Detroit from recording a single shot on target to hand their Eastern Conference foes just their second home loss of the season.

901 FC moved to 8-7-4 with the victory to climb to No. 4 in the USL Championship Western Conference after 19 matches. Memphis is unbeaten in 11 of their last 13 matches.

Memphis 901 FC's three-match road trip concludes at FC Tulsa on Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Memphis returns to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 27 for Back to School Night followed by post-match fireworks.

