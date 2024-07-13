Indy Eleven and Loudoun United FC Take 1-1 Draw

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven and Eastern Conference opponent Loudoun United FC played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at Carroll Stadium. With the tie, Indy moves to 9-5-4 on the season and have lost only once since April 13. Loudoun, who entered the match unbeaten in its last seven, now sits at 7-6-5.

The teams played a scoreless first half with both putting a pair of shots on frame. Loudoun registered eight total shots, despite Indy holding 54% of the possession.

The visitors broke the scoreless tie when Kwame Awuah found Wesley Leggett off a cross in the 58th minute, but the Boys in Blue were able to grab the equalizer from second-half sub Elliot Collier. The 74th minute strike, by way of Tyler Gibson's first assist of the season, was the third tally for Collier in 2024.

Both sides traded quality chances in the final 16 minutes plus stoppage time, but the match ended in the first tie between the two teams in eight matches.

Romario Williams finished with two of Indy's seven shots, with four different players putting a shot on target. Defensively, Benjamin Ofeimu registered three interceptions, two tackles won and three clearances. Hunter Sulte had three saves.

The Boys in Blue remain at home to host the Tampa Bay Rowdies next Saturday. Kick is slated for 7 p.m. ET with action airing locally on WISH-TV and streaming on ESPN+.

Indy Eleven 1:1 Loudoun United FC

Saturday, July 13, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. ET 

Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis

2024 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 9-5-4 (+5), 31 pts

Loudoun United FC: 7-6-5 (+6), 26 pts

Scoring Summary

LDN - Wesley Leggett (Kwame Awuah) 58'

IND - Elliot Collier (Tyler Gibson) 74'

Discipline Summary

IND - Callum Chapman-Page (caution) 28'

IND - Romario Williams (caution) 46'

LDN - Zach Ryan (caution) 63'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, Adrian Diz Pe (Josh O'Brien 45'), Callum Chapman-Page, Benjamin Ofeimu, Ben Mines (Elliot Collier 60'), Cam Lindley (captain) (Tyler Gibson 45'), Laurence Wootton, Sebastian Guenzatti (Logan Neidlinger 84'), Augi Williams (Romario Williams 45'), Douglas Martinez

Indy Subs: Yannik Oettl, Max Schneider, Karsen Henderlong

Loudoun United FC line-up: Hugo Fauroux, Jacob Erlandson, Keegan Hughes, Yanis Leerman, Kwame Awuah, Drew Skundrich, Tommy McCabe, Keegan Tingey, Florian Valot, Zach Ryan (Christiano Francois), Wesley Leggett (Abdellatif Aboukoura 62')

Loudoun Subs: Riley Bidois, Sandor Bustamante, Dane Jacomen, Isaiah Johnston, Justin Melly

