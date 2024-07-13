Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Deportivo Saprissa

SAFC Meets "La S": San Antonio FC takes on Deportivo Saprissa for its second international friendly of the year. Saprissa is the most decorated club in Costa Rica, winning the first-division championship a record-total 40 times. SAFC previously defeated Guatemalan champions Antigua GFC 2-0 in an international exhibition during preseason play.

Golden Guy: The reigning USL Championship Golden Playmaker has picked up right where he left off last season, tying the club's all-time assist record after adding his 17th last week. Hernandez has already matched his 52 chances created from last season and leads the team with six Team of the Week selections this season. The midfielder is also tied for most assists in the league with seven. Last year, Hernandez led the league with 10 assists, setting a new SAFC single-season record.

Fan Favorite: SAFC defender Kendall Burks was named USL Championship Fans' Choice Midseason Defender of the Year this week. Burks has played every minute for SAFC this season and put up big numbers across the board, ranking second among defenders in the league in clearances (81), tied for third in blocked shots (16), third in duels won (104 at a 70.8% success rate), and first in aerial duels won (71 at a 74.7% success rate) to register a +2.98 Goals Added mark.

International Friendly - San Antonio FC vs. Deportivo Saprissa

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Kickoff: 8:0 0 p.m. CT

Stadium : Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

