Match Notes (7.13.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Competition: USL Championship
Date: July 13, 2024
Kick off time: 4:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 87 degrees, sunny
Venue: Highmark Stadium
Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+
Match Preview:
Oakland has won 7 of their last 9 games in USL Championship play.
Oakland interim head coach Gavin Glinton has 7 wins, 3 losses, and 1 tie since taking over in USL Championship play.
Gavin Glinton was named USL Championship Coach of the Month for June.
Oakland picked up their fourth clean sheet of the season against league leaders Louisville City FC last Saturday.
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with six goals this season.
Last Meeting:
June 17, 2023
OAK 0, Pitt 0
Last Three Games:
July 6, 2024
OAK 1, LOU 0
June 29, 2024
OAK 2, OC 0
June 22, 2024
MB 2, OAK 1
Last Starting XI vs Louisville City FC: 4-2-3-1
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Memo Diaz
D - Camden Riley
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Justin Rasmussen
M - Napo Matsoso
M - Daniel Gomez
M - Baboucarr Njie
M - Lindo Mfeka
M - Johnny Rodriguez
F - Miche-Naider Chéry
Injuries
Out - Justin Rasmussen - Head
Discipline
None
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 13, 2024
- Rowdies Cristian Ortiz Called up to Dominican Republic U20 National Team - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Deportivo Saprissa - San Antonio FC
- Match Notes (7.13.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 2-0 to Las Vegas Lights FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Battery Rally in Second Half to Earn Point in 2-2 Hartford Draw - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Match Notes (7.13.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oakland Roots Sports Clubs Development Team Project 51O Partners with Omada Game
- Roots Defeat League Leaders Louisville City FC 1-0 at Home
- Match Notes (7.6.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Louisville City FC
- Oakland Soul Fall at Home 2-1 in Overtime to FC Olympia in USL W League Playoffs