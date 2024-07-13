Match Notes (7.13.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Competition: USL Championship

Date: July 13, 2024

Kick off time: 4:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 87 degrees, sunny

Venue: Highmark Stadium

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+

Match Preview:

Oakland has won 7 of their last 9 games in USL Championship play.

Oakland interim head coach Gavin Glinton has 7 wins, 3 losses, and 1 tie since taking over in USL Championship play.

Gavin Glinton was named USL Championship Coach of the Month for June.

Oakland picked up their fourth clean sheet of the season against league leaders Louisville City FC last Saturday.

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with six goals this season.

Last Meeting:

June 17, 2023

OAK 0, Pitt 0

Last Three Games:

July 6, 2024

OAK 1, LOU 0

June 29, 2024

OAK 2, OC 0

June 22, 2024

MB 2, OAK 1

Last Starting XI vs Louisville City FC: 4-2-3-1

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Memo Diaz

D - Camden Riley

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Justin Rasmussen

M - Napo Matsoso

M - Daniel Gomez

M - Baboucarr Njie

M - Lindo Mfeka

M - Johnny Rodriguez

F - Miche-Naider Chéry

Injuries

Out - Justin Rasmussen - Head

Discipline

None

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.