SWB RailRiders Homestand Highlights- July 4-7

The RailRiders are back in town tomorrow, July 4, to start a five-game, four-day homestand against the Rochester Red Wings. It should be a fun couple of days, starting with a 7:05 p.m. game and post game fireworks on July 4. Gates will open at 5:30 tomorrow. The fireworks extravaganza is presented by the PA Lottery.

Friday is a doubleheader (the last one on the schedule for now!). Gates at 4:30 with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m. It is Stand Up to Cancer Night as the RailRiders will raise funds for cancer research. It is also Field of Dreams Night, presented by Mrs. T's Pierogies, as the club pays tribute to another one of the all-time classic baseball movies with custom jerseys (to be auctioned off benefitting Stand Up to Cancer) and an appearance by Dwier Brown, the actor who played John Kinsella in the 1989 classic film. A fireworks show will follow the final out of game two, courtesy of Shur Save. More details regarding Field of Dreams Night will be announced later today.

Saturday features our Rick Schu All-Time SWB Team Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 2,500 fans, presented by Maines Food & Party Warehouse, plus another post game fireworks show. We close the homestand Sunday at 1:05 p.m. with a Family FUNday presented by Geisinger.

