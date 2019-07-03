Field of Dreams

July 3, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





All 'Field of Dreams 30th Anniversary' game day highlights are FREE with your August 11 Mud Hens game ticket!

Inflatable Theme Park

Hensville Park will turn into a gigantic inflatable playground before the game! Make your way through the obstacle course, jump in the bounce house, or try your skills at the speed pitch.

Pregame Team Autographs

Get to the game early to meet the Mud Hens and collect autographs from the entire team! The players will arrive on the Main Concourse at 2 p.m. and will sign autographs for 45 minutes.

Special Appearance

To help us celebrate, we made a call to the bullpen for a special guest. Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella in Field of Dreams, will be at the ballpark and available for autographs.

Jeep Fest Weekend

Attention Jeepers! The 2019 Toledo Jeep Fest is August 9-11. Head downtown early for the 20-block Park-n-Shine Jeep show, made of thousands of Jeeps from all across the country.

Kids Run the Bases

After the game, kids 12 and under are invited onto the field to run the bases! Parents of toddlers are welcome to run the bases. The event will take place immediately after the game.

Postgame Movie

A postgame screening of Field of Dreams will be presented on the Fifth Third Field video display. All fans are invited to stay in your seats and enjoy the film to honor the 30th anniversary.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.