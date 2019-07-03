Mud Hens Reyes Named Player of the Month

TOLEDO, OH- Toledo Mud Hens outfielder Victor Reyes has been named the International League's Player of the Month for June, the League announced today.

Despite spending a portion of June in the big leagues with Detroit, Victor Reyes racked up

enough numbers in Triple-A to earn IL Player of the Month honors. In 23 games with the Mud Hens, Reyes led the International League with 40 hits, a .435 batting average, and 11 doubles. In addition, he was near the top of the circuit in June in runs scored (2nd), total bases (4th), on-base percentage (4th), slugging (4th), and RBI (6th).

Seven times he collected at least three hits in a game last month, in the process improving his batting

average from .237 at the end of May up to .311 after he closed June with a 3-for-5 effort last Sunday to help Toledo beat Durham, 9-3.

For the season, Reyes finds himself among the top ten players in the League in hitting and RBI, a big part of the reason why he was elected by the IL's managers, general managers, media and fans to be a starting outfielder at the Triple-A All-Star Game on July 10. Prior to Reyes, the most recent member of the Mud Hens to capture IL Player of the Month honors was Ronny Rodriguez (May 2018).

24-year-old Victor Reyes is in his eighth season playing professionally and his second season in the Detroit organization. He was selected by the Tigers in the 2017 Rule 5 draft from Arizona, and since the beginning of last season has played in 105 games for Detroit in the Major Leagues. Reyes is a native of Barcelona, Venezuela.

Along with winners from other leagues, Reyes will be presented with an award from Minor League Baseball and Uncle Ray's Potato Chips at an upcoming Mud Hens game.

