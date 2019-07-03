Celebrate at Polish Heritage Festival: July 19
July 3, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Join the Mud Hens on Friday, July 19 as we celebrate Polish Heritage Festival in Hensville Park, presented by Stanley's Market! An all-you-can-eat Polish buffet will be available pregame accompanied by live Polish music by Badinov. The first 150 attendees with also receive a gift!
Already have a July 19 game ticket? Add the Polish Festival for only $20 for adults and $12 for children by calling the box office at 419-725-HENS.
MENU
- Kielbasa
- Pieorgi
- Sauerkraut
- Sweet and Sour Cabbage
- Rye Bread and Butter
TICKETS
POLISH HERITAGE NIGHT | Friday, July 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hensville Park
POLISH FESTIVAL PACKAGE: $32 Adult / $24 Child - BUY PACKAGE!
What you get:
- All-you-can-eat Polish buffet
- Live Polish music by Badinov
- July 19 Mud Hens game ticket
The first 150 attendees with also receive a gift!
DRINKS
- Fleetwood's Tap Room: fleetwoodshensville.com | Fleetwood's Tap Room is a lively social hall in downtown Toledo's Warehouse District. We proudly pour 48 craft beers, including local flavors brewed right here in the 419.
- Holy Toledo! Tavern: holytoledohensville.com | Holy Toledo! Tavern combines Toledo's rich history and warm hospitality while providing a fun gathering place for people who live, work, play, and visit downtown. Holy Toledo! Tavern captures the local flavor of our city and offer a fresh approach to casual dining.
