Celebrate at Polish Heritage Festival: July 19

Join the Mud Hens on Friday, July 19 as we celebrate Polish Heritage Festival in Hensville Park, presented by Stanley's Market! An all-you-can-eat Polish buffet will be available pregame accompanied by live Polish music by Badinov. The first 150 attendees with also receive a gift!

Already have a July 19 game ticket? Add the Polish Festival for only $20 for adults and $12 for children by calling the box office at 419-725-HENS.

MENU

- Kielbasa

- Pieorgi

- Sauerkraut

- Sweet and Sour Cabbage

- Rye Bread and Butter

TICKETS

POLISH HERITAGE NIGHT | Friday, July 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hensville Park

POLISH FESTIVAL PACKAGE: $32 Adult / $24 Child - BUY PACKAGE!

What you get:

- All-you-can-eat Polish buffet

- Live Polish music by Badinov

- July 19 Mud Hens game ticket

The first 150 attendees with also receive a gift!

DRINKS

- Fleetwood's Tap Room: fleetwoodshensville.com | Fleetwood's Tap Room is a lively social hall in downtown Toledo's Warehouse District. We proudly pour 48 craft beers, including local flavors brewed right here in the 419.

- Holy Toledo! Tavern: holytoledohensville.com | Holy Toledo! Tavern combines Toledo's rich history and warm hospitality while providing a fun gathering place for people who live, work, play, and visit downtown. Holy Toledo! Tavern captures the local flavor of our city and offer a fresh approach to casual dining.

