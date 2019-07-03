SWB Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (48-35) @ PAWTUCKET RED SOX (33-49)

RHP Ben Heller (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Teddy Stankiewicz (4-4, 3.90)

| Game No. 84 | McCoy Stadium | Pawtucket, RI | July 3, 2019 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

PAWTUCKET, RI (July 2, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Pawtucket Red Sox 4-0 at McCoy Stadium on Tuesday evening. Three RailRiders pitchers blanked the PawSox on five hits as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre worked its fifth shutout win of the year.

After a scoreless first, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre built a 3-0 advantage. Trey Amburgey hit a solo home run off Kyle Hart; a 374-foot blast to right for his 14th of the season. Ryan McBroom and Billy Burns followed with singles and both scored on a double down the left field line by Wendell Rijo. The RailRiders added a run in the third on a Tyler Wade double and a run-scoring single by Mandy Alvarez.

Raynel Espinal allowed a single in the first and retired seven straight before surrendering another hit. After a three-batter fifth with a pair of strikeouts, the PawSox put two runners on in the sixth before Espinal induced a lineout and a pop foul to end the inning. Espinal (4-7) worked a career-high seven complete, striking out nine and allowing just four hits and one walk. The nine strikeouts also matched a career-high for the right-hander from Villa Gonzalez, Dominican Republic. Hart (3-3) took the loss for the PawSox, allowing all four runs on six hits over six innings. Tuesday's loss marked the first time Pawtucket had been shutout this season.

BRINGING THE HEAT: J.P. Feyereisen tossed a scoreless ninth inning Monday night to close out a 5-1 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox. Over his last 9G, spanning 12.0 shutout IP, Feyereisen has allowed just 4 H (4-for-40, .100 BAA), 1 BB (0.42 WHIP) and struck out 21 batters (15.8 K/9). In the process he has lowered his season ERA from 3.04 to 2.09 as he was nominated to his second mid-season All-Star team (2016 Eastern League All-Star Game, Akron RubberDucks). For the season, Feyereisen leads all International League relievers in Batting Average Against (.142 BAA), Strikeout Rate (13.73 K/9) and is second in lowest baserunner rate (8.38 baserunners/9).

MAKING MOVES: With under 60 games remaining in the regular season, the five teams looking up at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are looking to make moves in the standings. The RailRiders simply keep looking to make (roster) moves. As the calendar turned to July, SWB has made 167 total moves (April, 44 | May, 64 | June, 59) which is far ahead of last season's pace in which the RailRiders had made 131 total moves through June (April, 36 | May, 53 | June, 43) in a year in which they made 275 roster moves during the regular season. With eight more moves over the first two days of July, SWB is averaging 2.11 moves/game this season.

SLIDING INTO JULY: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders wake up Monday morning with a 4.0-game lead in the IL North Division after dropping a fourth straight game Saturday night to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The last time they were only 4.0 games up in the division was following a loss 28 days ago June 7th against the Syracuse Mets. With a win Monday and Tuesday against Pawtucket, the RailRiders were able to avoid their longest losing streak of the season and jump back to a 5.5-game lead in the division thanks to a loss and postponements by Buffalo.

LESS THAN A WEEK: The entire International League has one week remaining until the unofficial midway point of the season with the Triple-A All-Star Game in El Paso, Texas. Last season's All-Star Break fell after game 87 of the season- it is expected to fall after game 89 this year- and the RailRiders were 46-41 (.529) on the year and 5.5 games in back of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for first place in the division who were 52-36 (.591).

MORE POWER: Logan Morrison homered just over a week ago to became the sixth member of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to record double-digit homers this season. He three more over the next three games and is now up to 15 longballs on the season. He has joined Mike Ford (19), Ryan McBroom (16), Trey Amburgey (14), Kyle Higshioka (12), and Brad Miller (10) among the team leaders. Last year's team had only six players with 10+ homers. Up next for the 2019 RailRiders: Breyvic Valera (9), who has 10 homers overall this season including one home run he hit with the Sacramento RiverCats before being designated for assignment.

