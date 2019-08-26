SWB Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (70-62) @ PAWTUCKET RED SOX (56-75)

RHP Nick Nelson (0-1, 4.91) vs. LHP Kyle Hart (9-6, 3.84)

| Game No. 133 | McCoy Stadium | Pawtucket, RI | August 26, 2019 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

ALLENTOWN, PA (August 25, 2019) -- The Lehigh Valley IronPigs used a four-run frame in the second inning Sunday afternoon to open up an early lead as they took a 6-2 final from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The second inning featured four runs on four hits off RailRiders starting pitcher Brody Koerner whose record dropped to 4-5 with the loss. He was tagged for five runs (four earned runs) on nine hits over 5.0 innings, with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre falling behind 5-1 as he tossed to begin the game.

The offense plated a run in the fourth and ninth inning, getting stymied early on by IronPigs starter, Cole Irvin. He recorded seven strikeouts over 6.0 innings of one-run ball, but all seven strikeouts came as part of the first 10 outs of the game. The lone run the RailRiders notched off the started was a two-out RBI single by Mandy Alvarez the plated Clint Frazier, trimming back a five-run deficit to 5-1.

The ninth inning run was Luke Voit delivering an RBI single which scored Terrance Gore after he had tripled into the right field corner past the diving effort of former Jose Pirela. Voit was in his second game rehabbing for SWB and it was his second consecutive multi-hit game, finishing 3-for-5 on the day with an RBI. Alvarez (2-for-4, RBI) and Ryan McBroom (2-for-5) also finished with multi-hit games for SWB.

With the loss, the RailRiders see their lead in the I.L. North drop to 0.5 games over the Syracuse Mets with the Mets knocking off the Rochester Red Wings 11-3. The Buffalo Bisons also won Sunday afternoon in 11 innings over the Pawtucket Red Sox, so the Bisons are 3.0 games out of first place with eight games remaining in the 2019 regular season.

STORMING TO THE FINISH: INF Gosuke Katoh has been in the midst of a hot stretch of his season where he has been finding his way on base in any way possible for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. In 20G since returning from the Double-A Trenton Thunder, the infielder is batting 22-for-63 (.349 AVG), 3 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 18 BB (.494 OBP) and 3-for-4 SB. Entering Sunday's game, Katoh has reached safely in 25-of-his-last-39 plate appearances (.641 OBP), going 12-for-26 (.462 AVG) with 13 BB.

A TALE OF TWO WEEKS: Despite going just 5-7 over the last 12G, the current stretch of games has been a lot more favorable for the RailRiders offense than the week prior. They have scored 74 runs (6.2 runs/game) and batted 125-for-420 (.298 AVG) in that time. Over 7G before that recent stretch for the RailRiders, they had not scored more than 4 runs in a game, plating just 16 runs (2.28/game) in that stretch in which the team batted .174 (38-for-218).

HANGING ON: The RailRiders used a win two Sunday's ago over Gwinnett to snap a six-game losing skid that capped off a 3-13 stretch to plunge them back to the pack in the International League North Division. They have now won 5-of-8 by a combined score of 48-33. In its previous 16G before the run of good play, SWB fell from 16-games above .500 with a 6.0-game lead in the division to what is not just a 0.5-game lead in the division. They now hold a modest lead over the Syracuse Mets (0.5 GB) with the Buffalo Bisons (3.0 GB) and Rochester Red Wings (4.0 GB) hot on their heels.

MAKING MOVES: With 9 games remaining in the regular season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are keeping up their torrid pace of roster moves. Following a year in which they made 275 roster moves total (1.99 moves/game) during the regular season. SWB has now made 311 heading into Monday's game against the Pawtucket Red Sox, which breaks the 2015 season record of 305 moves in a year. The team is averaging 2.37 moves/game this season and is on pace for 332 roster moves through the end of the regular season.

LOTS OF FACES: With INF Luke Voit appearing at 1B and playing six innings for the RailRiders Friday night, he became the record-setting 76th player to appear in a game for SWB this season; 35 position players and 41 pitchers. This number now far exceeds the 2018 team's total roster of 69 players, and the 2017 mark of 65.

RAILREHABBERS: Yankees INF Luke Voit made his rehab debut for the RailRiders Friday night at Coca-Cola Park, finishing 0-for-3 with a walk before homering Saturday night in his second game with the team as part of a 2-for-4 performance with a walk. He followed that up with a 3-for-5 day with an RBI single Sunday afternoon, and is anticipated to continue his rehab assignment over parts of the upcoming series against the PawSox. He joins C Gary Sanchez, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga, OF Cameron Maybin, RHP Ben Heller, RHP Domingo German, OF Giancarlo Stanton, OF Aaron Judge, INF Didi Gregorius and OF Aaron Hicks on the list of 10 total Yankees rehabbers for the RailRiders this season. A year ago, SWB had 10 different Yankees play games with them: Greg Bird (INF), A.J. Cole (P), Brandon Drury (INF), Clint Frazier (OF), Aaron Hicks (OF), Tommy Kahnle (P), Billy McKinney (OF), Gary Sanchez (C), Masahiro Tanaka (P), Adam Warren (P).

