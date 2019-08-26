Indians Commit Four Errors, Hit into Five Double Plays in Loss

INDIANAPOLIS - Cole Tucker broke up a no-hit bid with a leadoff triple in the sixth inning, but the Indianapolis Indians committed four errors defensively and bounced into a season-high five double plays in a 4-1 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens on Monday night. Montana DuRapau tossed two shutout innings to run his scoreless streak to 15.1 innings, the second-longest stretch by a Tribe hurler this season.

Toledo (63-70) topped the Indians for the fourth time in the last five meetings thanks to timely defense and a Chad Sedio two-run homer. Sedio's blast came in the second off Cody Ponce to make it 2-0. The visitors added one more in the fourth off Ponce on an infield single by Danny Woodrow, with a second error by second baseman Mitchell Tolman leading to an unearned run.

Indianapolis (64-69) totaled five baserunners through the first five frames but went without a hit. They drew four walks and Christian Kelley was hit by pitch, but two double plays erased those minor threats. Tucker then started the sixth with his third triple of the season to the wall in left-center, but after a Jason Martin walk, Jake Elmore hit into Indy's third double play of the night to leave a potential big inning on the table.

Trailing by two, the Indians saw the Mud Hens extend their lead back to three on a Jeimer Candelario double and ensuing single by Frank Schwindel. Both hits came off Blake Cederlind, who was making his second career Triple-A appearance.

The Indians tallied four hits and another hit batter over their final three innings, but Will Craig's second twin killer ended the eighth and Eric Wood erased a leadoff single by Trayvon Robinson in the ninth with a 5-4-3 double play.

Ponce (L, 1-2) suffered the loss after yielding three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts in four innings pitched. Tyler Alexander (W, 5-9) scattered three hits and three walks with five punchouts in five innings of relief to earn the win. Caleb Thielbar (S, 4) faced the minimum in the ninth for the save.

In addition to Tucker's triple, Martin singled, drew two walks and stole his ninth base of the season.

The Indians and Mud Hens meet again on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. ET. Alex McRae (7-7, 5.08) will oppose Kyle Funkhouser (3-6, 8.56).

