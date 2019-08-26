Louisville Boasts Great Overall Effort in 9-0 Win

August 26, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (55-78) defeated the Columbus Clippers (76-57) by a final score of 9-0 Monday evening at Louisville Slugger Field. The victory evened the season series with the Clippers in Louisville, with each team winning four games apiece.

The Bats wasted no time collecting quality at-bats, as Jose Siri and Christian Colon connected with back-to-back doubles to start the game. Louisville scored early and often with two runs coming in the first inning, and scoring one run in each of the following three innings to give the home team a 5-0 advantage through the first four frames.

Louisville's offense stayed hot throughout the remainder of the contest, tallying a total of 16 hits over the course of the game. There were five different Bats with multi-hit games, led by Christian Colon who fell just short of hitting for the cycle, going 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Louisville's pitching staff was also dominant in the matchup, led by starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (1-2, 4.00) who accounted for five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, and striking out six with a lone walk. The bullpen followed suit, combining for four scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and also striking out six.

The bullpen's effort also extended its scoreless streak of not allowing a run over its last 16.0 innings. On top of great pitching, they also had some excellent defensive plays coming from shortstop Alfredo Rodriguez and center fielder Brian O'Grady.

Louisville and Columbus will meet tomorrow evening for game two of the four game series at Louisville Slugger Field with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. The right-handed pro Tejay Antone (2-8, 5.46) will deliver the game's first pitch for the Bats, while southpaw Scott Moss (2-0, 1.80) will get the ball for the Clippers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.