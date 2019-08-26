Free Governors' Cup Playoff Tickets Return for 2019 at Huntington Park

We started this phenomenon back in 2015, and you came out in record numbers. And finally, for the first time since 2016 we are back in the Governors' Cup Playoffs!

You, our loyal fans, have supported us in record numbers over the years, and this is our treat to you.... FREE SEPTEMBER BASEBALL AT HUNTINGTON PARK!!

Here is our schedule for the first round of the Governors' Cup Playoff Best of 5 series:

We open on the road vs the South Division winner, playing there September 4th-5th.

We then return HOME to Huntington Park:

- Friday September 6th at 7:05pm (gates open at 5:30pm)

- Saturday September 7th at 7:05pm (gates open at 5:30pm) *if necessary

- Sunday September 8th at 2:05pm (gates open at 12:30pm) *if necessary

If we advance to the Governors' Cup Finals, we will be home September 10th and 11th at 6:35pm!

You can pick out your seats starting on Tuesday, August 27th at 10am at the Huntington Park Center Field Box Office from 10am-2pm, at our Administrative Offices or by calling our Ticket Line from 10am-4pm at 614-462-2757, or via Ticketmaster.

Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, limit of four per order. We ask that you only request the amount of tickets you will use so we can pack the park as we attempt to win our record 11th Governors' Cup!

