IronPigs drop two in Syracuse

August 26, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





(Syracuse, NY) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (62-70) lost both games of their doubleheader against the Syracuse Mets (71-62) on Monday evening. Syracuse won game one by a score of 8-2 and game two by a score of 3-1.

Game 1

The IronPigs and Mets resumed play in the top of the second inning after the game was suspended on Thursday evening at Coca-Cola Park. The Mets were leading 1-0 after one inning of play as Danny Espinosa hit an RBI single off JoJo Romero (3-4) in the top of the first inning.

The Mets took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning as Walker Lockett (3-3) hit an RBI double off Seth McGarry to score Sam Haggerty. Syracuse added two more runs off McGarry in the top of the third inning when Haggerty hit an RBI double and Ali Sanchez added a sacrifice fly.

The Pigs got a run against Lockett in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut the Mets lead to 4-1 when Shane Robinson hit an RBI single to score Jose Pirela. Later in the top of the seventh inning, the Mets tagged Kyle Dohy with four runs as they extended their lead to 8-1. Ali Castillo hit a home run against Nick Rumbelow in the bottom of the eighth inning to make the score 8-2.

Game 2

Lehigh Valley took a 1-0 lead against the Mets in the top of the second inning as Phil Gosselin hit a sacrifice fly off Chris Flexen to score Jose Pirela. Syracuse answered with two runs off Dan Straily (4-4) in the bottom of the second inning to take a 2-1 lead. Colton Plaia and Flexen both hit RBI singles.

Danny Espinosa hit a home run off Straily in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend the Mets lead to 3-1. Straily allowed three runs off five hits in five innings while issuing three walks and striking out three batters. Connor Brogdon pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Brooks Pounders (3-3) earned the win for Syracuse while Tyler Bashlor earned his seventh save of the season.

The IronPigs and Mets play on Tuesday evening at NBT Bank Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The 2019 IronPigs season is the team's 12th as the top affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies and 12th at Coca-Cola Park. Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2019 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.