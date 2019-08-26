Red Wings Announce Final Four Flash Sale

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced a flash sale for all tickets to the final four home games from August 30-September 2.

Fans can use the promo code ThanksFans (not case sensitive) at RedWingsBaseball.com to receive $3 off all tickets to all remaining home games in 2019. This deal is only available online.

Rochester is still alive in the playoff chase with eight total games remaining. The Red Wings trail Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by 4.0, Syracuse by 3.5, and Buffalo by 1.0 games. The tragic number is five, meaning any combination of the first-place team's wins and Rochester losses totaling five will eliminate the Wings from playoff contention. The Red Wings play four games at Buffalo Monday-Thursday before wrapping up the season with four games against Syracuse at Frontier Field.

