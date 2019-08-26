Wild-Card Leading Knights Drop Monday's Opener to Bulls 7-3

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of their three-game series to the Durham Bulls on Monday night by a score of 7-3 from BB&T Ballpark. Despite the loss, the Knights still hold a three game lead over the Bulls in the International League Wild Card race with six games left to play during the 2019 regular season. Charlotte's magic number is four.

Charlotte catcher Zack Collins launched his 18th home run, a solo shot in the ninth inning. The home run was one of Charlotte's seven hits in the contest. RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (7-6, 3.53) was saddled with the loss after he allowed three runs over five innings of work.

Durham LHP Josh Fleming (1-2, 4.67) gave up just one run over seven solid innings to earn the win. Former Charlotte Knights Emilio Bonifácio and Jason Coats had two hits apiece in the game for the Bulls.

The Knights and Bulls now have just two head-to-head games left during the 2019 regular season, all at BB&T Ballpark (Tuesday and Wednesday). The Knights will play their final four games of the regular season against the Norfolk Tides beginning on Friday.

The Knights will continue their three-game series against the Bulls on Tuesday with game two of the series. Pre-game radio coverage of Tuesday's game is set for 6:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.

