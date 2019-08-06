SWB Game Notes

CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS (59-53) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (64-49)

LHP Kyle Kubat (3-1, 5.91) vs. RHP Deivi Garcia (1-2, 6.63)

| Game No. 114 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | August 6, 2019 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (August 4, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders clinched the series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 12-5, Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. The RailRiders took control in the third inning with two homers by Gosuke Katoh and Ryan McBroom, erasing an early 3-0 lead. Erik Kratz ultimately led the RailRiders offense, totaling six RBI in the contest.

In the top of the first inning, Lehigh Valley took the lead from a three-run home run by Deivy Grullon. Jonathan Loaisiaga, on a rehab assignment, only lasted 0.2 innings, throwing 32 pitches and allowing three runs before handing the ball off to Adonis Rosa- Sunday's anticipated starting pitcher- out of the bullpen.

Trailing 3-0, Katoh lead off the bottom of the third with a solo home run to right to get the RailRiders on the board and make it 3-1. Billy Burns walked and advanced to third later in the inning on an error by Malquin Canelo. Thairo Estrada brought him home on an RBI single, and McBroom nailed a two-run homer, putting the RailRiders ahead 4-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, Kratz hit a three-run homer for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, increasing their lead to 7-3 and giving the RailRiders' lead some cushion in the middle innings.

RAILREHABBERS: It was announced Monday afternoon that the plan for C Gary Sanchez is to rehab for the RailRiders and catch both Wednesday and Thursday, then join the Yankees on the road in Toronto. A season ago, Sanchez had a pair of rehab appearances for SWB in which he went 4-for-28 (.179 AVG) with his four hits being four solo HR. Jonathan Loaisiga started Sunday's game against the Lehigh Valley IronPIgs and was tagged for 3R/3ER on a home run by Deivy Grullon, ultimately lasting just 0.2 IP on 32 pitches. He joins OF Cameron Maybin, RHP Ben Heller, RHP Domingo German, OF Giancarlo Stanton, OF Aaron Judge, INF Didi Gregorius and OF Aaron Hicks on the list of 8 Yankees rehabbers for the RailRiders this season, with Sanchez expected to be No. 9. A year ago, SWB had 10 different Yankees play games with them: Greg Bird (INF), A.J. Cole (P), Brandon Drury (INF), Clint Frazier (OF), Aaron Hicks (OF), Tommy Kahnle (P), Billy McKinney (OF), Gary Sanchez (C), Masahiro Tanaka (P), Adam Warren (P).

A JUMP-START: C Francisco Arcia was signed by the New York Yankees after being released by the Chicago Cubs, and made his RailRiders debut July 27. Since that date, he and Erik Kratz have combined to go 16-for-47 (.340 AVG) with 13 RBI over a combined 13 games played with 7 BB (.426 OBP).

NOT TOO UNEXPECTED: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scored 12 runs in a 12-5 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Sunday afternoon to take the three-game series from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. It was the 13th time this season the RailRiders have scored 10+ runs in a game, improving to 13-0 in those games over the first 113G of the season. A season ago, the RailRiders were 6-0 in games in which they scored 10+ runs.

THE KRATZKEN: Sunday marked the 1,009th game of Erik Kratz Minor League career, and just the second such game in which he has logged 7 RBI. That day was June 28 for the Buffalo Bisons while playing at the Syracuse Chiefs in a game where he finished 4-for-5 with 2 2B and a HR in which all six runs were driven in off future Yankees pitcher, A.J. Cole. This 6-RBI game fell just short of Kyle HIgashioka's 7-RBI game @ Syracuse on May 5th in which he went 3-for-4 with 2 HR and 7 RBI in a 14-3 win.

LOOK AT HIM GO(SUKE): INF Gosuke Katoh was summoned from Double-A Trenton July 28th to add to the infield depth for the RailRiders, and has shown flashes of the person who batted .354 with 5 HR and 13 RBI over 19G in April to begin the season. He appeared in all three games against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs over the weekend and went 6-for-12 with a pair of homers and 6 RBI.

LOTS OF FACES: When RHP Janson Junk and RHP Daniel Bies both appeared in Friday's series-opener against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, they became the 65th and 66th players to play in a game for the RailRiders this season. That brings the total to 32 position players and 34 pitchers, which is still shy of the record of 75 players used in games by the 2015 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. By comparison, last year's team featured 69 players and 2017 featured 65.

A QUICK PROJECTION: Sunday featured a win by the RailRiders (64-49, .566) and a loss by the team closest to them in the IL North standings, the Buffalo Bisons (58-55, .513). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 27 games to go in the regular season and holds a 6.0-game lead on the Bisons for first place (the largest lead this season was +8.0 GB June 20 following Game No. 70). That means if the RailRiders were to go 14-13 (.519) the rest of the way, the Bisons would need to go 20-7 (.741) to catch them in the division. However, these two teams play four games over four days at PNC Field to wrap-up the regular season leading into Labor Day.

MAKING MOVES: With 27 games remaining in the regular season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are keeping up their torrid pace... of roster moves. As the calendar turns to August, SWB had made 232 total moves (April, 44 | May, 64 | June, 59 | July, 66) which is far ahead of last season's pace in which the RailRiders had made 207 total moves through July (April, 36 | May, 53 | June, 43 | July, 76) in a year in which they made 275 roster moves (1.99 moves/game) during the regular season. SWB has now made 245 and is averaging 2.16 moves/game this season and is on pace for 303 roster moves through the end of the year.

