Davis Named International League Player of the Month for July

ROCHESTER, NY - Former Rochester Red Wings outfielder Jaylin Davis has been named the International League Player of the Month for July, Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday. Davis will be presented with an award from MiLB and Uncle Ray's Potato Chips in recognition of his outstanding performance last month.

Davis batted .368/.442/.755 with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 27 RBI, 30 runs scored, and one stolen base in 28 July games. He led all minor leaguers in runs scored and led the IL in hits, home runs, RBI, total bases (80), extra-base hits (19), and slugging percentage during the month. Davis started the month with a nine-game hitting streak while tallying at least two hits in seven of those. He homered three games in a row for the first time in his professional career from July 13-15 and hit five home runs in seven games from July 13-19. Davis had a huge game on July 23 vs. Norfolk, going 5-for-5 with three doubles and four runs scored while setting career-highs in hits and doubles while matching a career-best in runs. He became the first Wing with five hits in a game since James Beresford on July 23, 2016 at Syracuse and the first with five hits at home since Wilkin Ramirez on July 1, 2014 vs. Norfolk.

Davis is the first Red Wing to win IL Player of the Month since Zack Granite in June, 2017. He was traded along with two other minor leaguers to the San Francisco Giants for RHP Sam Dyson on July 31. In his first four games with Triple-A Sacramento, Davis is 8-for-14 with three doubles, two homers, nine RBI, and two runs scored.

