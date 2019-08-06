Lin Homers Twice, Powers PawSox Past Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Playing in a hitter's haven in Columbus, Ohio, for the first time all season, the Pawtucket Red Sox bashed three home runs and toppled the Columbus Clippers, 5-4, on Tuesday night to begin a three-game series at Huntington Park.

The PawSox (50-63) climbed out to a 5-0 lead through an inning-and-a-half, as Tzu-Wei Lin homered in each of the first two innings, and Chris Owings added a two-run shot in the top of the first. Starting pitcher Erasmo Ramírez (W, 4-7) continued a great run of individual success by spinning seven innings of two-run ball, and reliever Héctor Velázquez (S, 1) earned his first career save - in either MLB, MiLB or the Mexican League - by fanning two in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

In addition to Lin (2-for-3, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, BB) and Owings (1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB), Rusney Castillo (2-for-4) helped power the offense.

After a 40-minute rain delay preceded the game's first pitch, Lin kicked off the ballgame by smoking a solo homer to right field for his first big fly of the season. Two batters later, Owings (.967 OPS) went the opposite way with a two-run long ball.

In the second, Lin homered again - pulling a nearly-identical, two-run shot to right to stretch the margin to 5-0. Lin, who hadn't homered in his first 198 plate appearances between Triple-A and MLB this season, went deep twice in two innings.

Columbus hit a pair of solo blasts in the fourth to make it 5-2, then got a two-run homer in the eighth to slice the gap to 5-4.

But Velázquez locked down the victory with a convincing ninth.

Columbus starter Jordan Stephens (L, 3-6) allowed five runs in 4.2 innings.

The PawSox continue their three-game series in Columbus on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Teddy Stankiewicz (5-6, 4.45 ERA) is slated to oppose Columbus righty Michael Peoples (8-5, 4.58 ERA). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:35 p.m.

Following a six-game road trip through Ohio, the PawSox will return home August 13-18 (Tuesday-Sunday) for a six-game homestand against the Orioles and Tigers Triple-A affiliates.

