Red Wings Homestand Highlights

August 6, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





Tuesday, August 6-Sunday, August 11

Tuesday, August 6 vs. Gwinnett Stripers (Braves) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

T-Shirt Tuesday - The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free t-shirt courtesy of NY 529 College Savings Program.

Bark in the Park - Tickets for Bark in the Park games presented by Invisible Fence are just $9 (dogs are free). Approximately 30 minutes prior to each Bark in the Park game, dogs and their owners will be able to walk the warning track on the field.

Fan Four Pack - Get four reserved tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas and a yearbook for just $44 ($48 day of game) presented by M&T Bank and Messenger Post Media.

Wednesday, August 7 vs. Gwinnett Stripers (Braves) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Salute to Pro Wrestling Night - The second annual Salute to Pro Wrestling Night features WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, special Pop Roc prizes, and a ring entrance themed fireworks show presented by Cricket Wireless and H&R Block. The Lawler meet and greet will go from 6-6:40 and 7:15-8 in the Red Wings Hall of Fame. An additional ticket will need to be purchased once inside the gate to get an autograph or photo with "The King".

Willians Astudillo Magnet Giveaway - The first 2,500 fans will receive a Willians Astudillo magnet courtesy of the College at Brockport.

$1 Wednesday - Get $1 hot dogs, peanuts, Cracker Jack, and chips every Wednesday courtesy of Zweigle's and DiPaolo Baking Company.

Postgame Fireworks - Presented by ESL Federal Credit Union. This is a rescheduled show from earlier in the season.

Thursday, August 8 vs. Gwinnett Stripers (Braves) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Rochester Plates Bobble Fork Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Bobble Fork courtesy of SOLO.

Photo Booth - Fans can check out the Showcase Sound Photo Booth near the Red Wings Hall of Fame to get a keepsake photo strip from Plates Night.

Pre-Game Happy Hour - Enjoy $2 beers at the 10th Inning Bar from 6-7 presented by Genny and Genny Light and listen to The Neil Van Dorn Trio.

College Day - All college students with valid ID can purchase a $10 reserved seat and will receive 5 Diamond Dollars to be used at any concession stand or the Team Store.

Friday, August 9 vs. Louisville Bats (Reds) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 5:30

Survivors Night - $5 reserved tickets are available for any fan that wants to support cancer survivors courtesy of Wilmot Cancer Institute.

Postgame Fireworks - Presented by Wilmot Cancer Institute.

Saturday, August 10 vs. Louisville Bats (Reds) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 5:30

Milo the Bat Dog - Milo's final appearance takes place presented by Off Leash K9 Training.

ZOOperstars! - The zany ZOOperstars! will make their second and final appearance of the season.

Sock Giveaway - The first 1,000 kids (18 and under) will receive Red Wings socks courtesy of Alfred State.

Wings of Hope - The Wings team up with The Villa of Hope to provide information and resources for individuals and families struggling with the issue of teen suicide.

Postgame Fireworks - Presented by ESL Federal Credit Union

Sunday, August 11 vs. Louisville Bats (Reds) - 1:05 p.m., gates open at 11:30

Hockey Day in Rochester - The Wings will celebrate the local American Hockey League team, the Rochester Americans, on Hockey Day in Rochester. Highlights include specialty jerseys, a Brian Gionta bobblehead giveaway to the first 2,000 fans courtesy of ConServe!, an appearance by Gionta himself, and more. Gionta will sign free autographs from 12-12:40 and again from 1:15-2 presented by Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex. The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off using the LiveSource app.

NHL Network Bag Giveaway - The first 500 fans will receive a bag courtesy of NHL Network.

Walk of Fame - The 2019 class gets inducted into the Walk of Fame. Details to follow later this week.

Kids Run the Bases - After every Sunday home game kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

