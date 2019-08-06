Gwinnett Stripers Award Monthly Grant to Spectrum Autism Support Group

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, have announced the recipient of the team's August "Youth Programs" grant. Spectrum Autism Support Group, a nonprofit organization that provides support, education, and resources for individuals and families impacted by autism, received a $2,500 grant on Saturday, August 3 at Coolray Field.

The Stripers selected Spectrum Autism Support Group in recognition of its Summer Day Camp Program. Under the guidance of trained staff, the camp provides social skills training, behavioral accommodations, and language-building activities in a safe and enriching environment for individuals ages 4-26 functioning at all levels of the autism spectrum. Seven sessions of camp take place throughout the summer at Praise Community Church in Lawrenceville. Spectrum serves over 560 children from Gwinnett County and surrounding counties in the Summer Day Camp Program each year.

The $2,500 grant from the Stripers will be used to support the Summer Day Camp Program and supplement the cost for families. Spectrum utilizes donations to keep costs low so camps are accessible for all families, regardless of economic status.

"We are extremely grateful to the Stripers for this grant," said Claire Dees, Executive Director of Spectrum Autism Support Group. "These funds will ensure Spectrum will be able to continue to offer our camps at affordable fees for families so they can more comfortably participate in our autism-focused camp program. Spectrum will be able to purchase greatly needed sensory and recreational equipment for our campers to enjoy."

About Spectrum Autism Support Group: Spectrum was founded in 1998 to support individuals and families impacted by autism with support groups for parents, caregivers, family members, and siblings. Needs in the community caused Spectrum to start camps, social skills groups, respite programs, family events, community training and education, and more to fill in the gaps in support that previously existed. Spectrum now offers seven weeks of day camp, a week-long overnight camp, and four weekend overnight camps each year, in addition to other clubs and programs. Spectrum serves over 1,500 individuals and their families each year. For more information, visit atl-spectrum.com.

