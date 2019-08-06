SWB RailRiders Homestand Highlights- August 6-11

August 6, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





After a successful-three day series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and low scores in the 11th Annual SWB Pinstripes Foundation Golf Classic, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders resume their homestand tonight against the Charlotte Knights. The RailRiders will have Deivi Garcia on the mound this evening against the Chicago White Sox top affiliate. Garcia is the Yankees number one pitching prospect and will face Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal, a few of the best players in the White Sox system.

We have a little bit of everything going on over the next six days at PNC Field, starting with a $2 Tuesday this evening. The first 500 fans through the gates tonight will receive a $2 Dunkin Hot Card, plus we will have $2 walk-up lawn seats, $2 Landshark Lagers and $2 nachos. It's also our Man vs Marathon game when teams of runner race 26.2 miles between the first pitch and the final out (hopefully). Wednesday's Pay-It-Forward game benefits the Friends of the Poor. It is also another Waggin' Wednesday with $1 pup tickets benefitting the Dessin Animal Shelter. Rumor has it that Gary Sanchez, the Yankees All-Star catcher, will be joining Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on an Allied Integrated Health Systems Rehab assignment. Thursday is Dodgeball Night, paying tribute to one of the great (cinematic) underdog stories of all-time with custom jerseys to be auctioned off to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of NEPA. We will also have our second-to-last Thirsty Thursday of the season.

On Friday, the Gwinnett Striper enter PNC Field for a showdown of first-place clubs. The Atlanta Braves Triple-A affiliate features the top three prospects in the Braves Minor League system and should make for a great weekend, starting with Princess & Pirate Night with post game fireworks. Saturday is our Aaron Judge All-Time SWB Team Bobblehead giveaway, presented by Casey Dental, free for the first 2,500 fans. We cap the night with post game fireworks courtesy of Maines Food & Party Warehouse. Sunday is another Family FUNday and is also UGI's 8-1-1 Day.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.