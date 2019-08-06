Knights Top RailRiders 5-3 in Extras

(MOOSIC, PA) - The Charlotte Knights got a clutch solo home run to tie the game late then broke through for two decisive runs in extra innings to defeat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 5-3 in 10 innings in the opener of their three-game series from PNC Field on Tuesday night.

Down 3-2 in the eighth, the Knights evened the score at 3-3 on one powerful swing from Daniel Palka for his team-leading 23rd home run of the season, a solo shot to right field.

With the score tied 3-3 in the 10th, the Knights rallied to take the lead. Luis Robert began the frame on second base as the automatic runner. Nick Madrigal led off the inning with a walk. Palka followed with a single through the left side to put Charlotte ahead. Two hitters later, Yermín Mercedes drew a walk with the bases loaded to score Madrigal and put the Knights up 5-3.

In the bottom of the inning, Juan Minaya entered from the bullpen and retired the RailRiders in order to finish the victory for the Knights, their second straight to improve to 60-53 on the season.

The game was tight from the start. Charlotte struck first on Trey Michalczewski's RBI single in the top of the third. But Scranton's Clint Frazier tied the game with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning against Knights starter Kyle Kubat.

Zack Collins put Charlotte ahead again with a solo home run to center, his 11th of the season, in the top of the fourth. Again, the RailRiders responded, this time on Trey Amburgey's solo shot to tie it 2-2.

The home team took a 3-2 lead on Wendell Rijo's solo homer off Knights reliever Matt Foster in the seventh. But Palka tied the game again in the eighth to set the stage for the game-winning rally by the Knights.

On the mound, Kubat gave up two earned runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Rehabbing White Sox reliever Kelvin Herrera threw a scoreless sixth inning. Foster gave up a run in the eighth. Colton Turner (W, 4-4) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings to send the game to extras, and he would wind up the winner once Minaya finished the win for his fifth save of the season.

Michalczewski went 3-for-3 with a double and a RBI for Charlotte while Palka went 2-for-5 with the home run and two RBI.

The Knights and RailRiders continue their series on Wednesday night. Donny Roach (2-6, 8.30) is set to start for Charlotte. Pregame coverage of the 7:05 p.m. game is set for 6:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

