Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Toledo (7:05 p.m.)

August 6, 2019





August 6, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Fifth Third Field | Toledo, OH| Game # 114| Away Game #56

BUFFALO BISONS (58-55, 2nd, -6.0 North) at TOLEDO MUD HENS (50-63, 3rd, -14.5 West)

LHP Anthony Kay (1-4, 6.50) vs RHP Beau Burrows (1-5, 4.91)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons begin their first three-game series with the Toledo Mud Hens in the 2019 season. The Herd will round out this week's road trip with a three-game set against the Clippers in Columbus before an off day on 8/12.

Last Game: BUF 4, SYR 11

Buffalo's offense couldn't top the 12 hits and 11 runs from the Syracuse Mets in Sunday afternoon's game. 1B Rowdy Tellez started off the Herd's scoring with a home run early in the second. OF Patrick Kivlehan followed right behind with a back-to-back home run, and later belted another in the ninth.

Toledo Mud Hens (0-0)

Buffalo and Toledo are meeting for the first of two series in the 2019 season. The two teams were evenly split at three games each after winnings a series a piece in 2018. The teams will meet for the second, and final time the season in Buffalo 8/13-8/15.

Today's Starter

LHP Anthony Kay will make his second start for the Bisons after being acquired via trade from the New York Mets. The southpaw went 4.2 IP on 7/31 at Lehigh Valley in his debut with Buffalo, taking the loss while allowing 9 H, 7R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO. Kay made seven starts for the Syracuse Mets before joining the Herd.

Patrick Kivelhan

INF Patrick Kivlehan belted a pair of home runs in Sunday afternoon's loss, one of which was back-to back following Tellez in the second inning. Kivlehan leads the team in both HR (23) and RBI (61). He is now hitting .274 after 63 games played with the Herd.

Rowdy Tellez

1B Rowdy Tellez started off the scoring for the Herd early in the second inning with a home run that kicked off the 11th back-to-back home run set in the 2019 season. In the last six games, Tellez has become a main contributer to the Bisons offense he is 9-22 (.409) during this hit streak.

Andy Burns

INF Andy Burns was named the International League Batter of the Week for the week of 7/29-8/4. The third-year Bison collected 14 hits, batting .500 (14-28) for the week. Burns had back-to-back three-hit games for the team to help lead the league in hits for the previous week, adding seven RBI in the process. Burns is now hitting .287 overall on the season with 11 HR and 44 RBI. Burns has played in 330 career games with 326 career base hits with the Herd, placing him seventh in the team's Modern Era (1985-present) in each category.

Blue Jays

Toronto (46-69) blanked the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 on Monday night thanks to timely offense and solid pitching. RHP Jacob Waguespack scattered four hits over six innings to collect his third win of the season for the Blue Jays. SS Bo Bichette provided the offense, clubbing his third Major League home run to account for one of Toronto's two runs. The two teams will meet for the middle game of their three-game set tonight at 7:10 p.m. RHP Trent Thornton will take the hill for the Jays.

