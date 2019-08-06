Six Honorary Starters at Tonight's Mud Hens Game

August 6, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





Fifth Third Field, ProMedica Toledo Children's and Your Toledo Mud Hens will celebrate six area youth by naming them tonight's (Tuesday, August 6) Honorary Starters of the Game.

Evan Frantz: Age: 8 | Throws R | Bats R

Greg McGowan, Jr.: Age 9 | Throws R | Bats R

Kadence E. Stachowiak: Age 13 | Throws R | Bats R

Orion Provost: Age 5 | Throws L | Bats R

Allie Herman: Age 14 | Throws R | Bats R

Cody Cornell: Age 10 | Throws R | Bats R

Our honorary starters will get their headshots taken at 4:30 p.m. and then watch the Mud Hens take batting practice. The six will then get a behind the scenes experience with either the Grounds, Promotion or TV crews. At 6:45 p.m. each child will be introduced on the field as an Honorary Starter. After pregame ends, the kids will stay with the promotions staff and join them in the middle of the first inning for the on-field t-shirt toss.

