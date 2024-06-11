SWB Game Notes - June 11

June 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (38-25) @ Rochester Red Wings (32-29)

Game 64 | Road Game 34 | Innovative Field | Tuesday, June 11, 2024 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

RHP Yoendrys Gómez (1-2, 3.19) vs RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-3, 6.36)

DOMÍNGUEZ ON REHAB: Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez has made five rehab appearances with the RailRiders. Domínguez has hit .500 with ten hits including a pair of homers. In total, he has played 19 rehab games since May 14 for a .380 average and six long balls. Domínguez is coming back from a right UCL tear that occurred last September after he made his Major League debut and played eight games with New York. He has since had "Tommy John" reconstruction surgery, which included the addition of internal bracing.

WALK-OFF WINNERS The RailRiders notched their fifth walk-off win of the season on Sunday thanks to Taylor Trammell's sacrifice fly. It was their second straight against Norfolk. Every walk-off victory has been sealed by a different player.

THE MORE THE MERRIER - SWB is 10-1 when they put nine or more runs on the board in a single game and 19-2 when they plate seven or more.

HE GETS ON BASE: Ben Rice has reached successfully in all five games he has played as a RailRider. Rice is 8-for-18 for a .444 batting average while driving in nine and scoring seven of his own. The Yankees #12 prospect has also walked five times and stolen one base.

DE LOS SANTOS STRIDE - Yerry De Los Santos has settled in in the bullpen for SWB. After a tough start to the summer with a 6.30 earned run average in April, De Los Santos put up a 2.31 ERA in May. He has not allowed an earned run in three appearances in June. The righty has not allowed an earned run since May 9 vs Rochester.

THE ROJAS RETURN - Jose Rojas opted out of his contract and was released on June 4. He re-signed a minor league contract with the Yankees on June 9. Rojas, having not played since May 31, slid right in to the lineup on Sunday. He had three hits to drive in a season-high five runs. Rojas also leads the team with eleven total home runs and also with 39 runs batted in.

OUTFIELD ASSISTS - The RailRiders have had eleven total outfield assists this season with Greg Allen leading the way with four of his own. He nabbed a runner at second base trying to turn a single into a double. It was the fourth assist from the outfield at second base.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. has worked a 1.69 ERA in 16 appearances. In 21.1 innings, he has allowed just four earned runs. The righty has struck out 23 to just ten walks. He has two wins and two saves. The Yankees signed the right hander as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.

International League Stories from June 11, 2024

