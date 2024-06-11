Rochester Bats Silenced in Series Opener Against RailRiders

June 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Playing in their first home game since the series finale against St. Paul on June 2, the Rochester Red Wings fell in their series-opening contest against Scranton/WB Tuesday night, 10-0. LF Darren Baker and C Riley Adams accounted for Rochester's only hits of the night, and RHP Robert Gsellman and RHP Luis Reyes turned in scoreless relief appearances.

Scranton/WB kicked off an early start to the scoring in the top of the first inning, led off by a walk to 2B Jorbit Vivas and a single from SS Oswald Peraza to put runners on the corners for CF Jasson Dominguez. The switch-hitter grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Vivas to make the score 1-0 in favor of the RailRiders.

After no answer from Rochester in the bottom half, the RailRiders continued to apply pressure in the top of the second. 1B TJ Rumfield laced a single to center field to lead off the inning. With two outs, back-to-back walks to 3B Jeter Downs and 2B Jorbit Vivas loaded the bases. Oswald Peraza then smashed a 377-foot grand slam to extend Scranton/WB's lead to 5-0.

Two straight singles from Jasson Dominguez and C Ben Rice, with one out in the fifth inning, put Scranton/WB back in business. An out later, TJ Rumfield scalded a line drive single to right field to score Dominguez. With two outs, RF Oscar Gonzalez, LF Taylor Trammel, and Jeter Downs connected on three-straight singles that scored three more runners to swell the RailRiders' lead to 9-0.

To lead off the top of the seventh inning, TJ Rumfield crushed a 382-foot solo home run to right center field to increase the RailRiders lead to 10. This marked his fifth homer of the season and first since June 7 against Norfolk.

Pitching dominated for the remainder of the contest, sending it to the bottom of the ninth with the score still at 10-0. Rochester went down in order, falling in the series opener against the RailRiders.

RHP Jackson Rutledge took the mound first for Rochester, marking his 12th start of the season. The 2019 Washington Nationals' first-round draft pick worked 4.2 innings and allowed seven earned on nine hits while striking out four and walking three. RHP T.J. Zeuch took over with two outs in the fifth and allowed one earned on six hits while striking out two and walking one before handing the ball to Robert Gsellman. The California native retired all four batters he faced across 1.1 innings. Luis Reyes covered the ninth and allowed one hit.

The Diamond Pro Player of Tuesday night's contest is RHP Robert Gsellman. The right-hander pitched a clean 1.1 innings, the second time this season he has turned in a hitless outing longer than 1.0 inning and the first since May 8 at Scranton/WB (3.1 IP).

Rochester looks to even the series at a game apiece Wednesday afternoon against Scranton/WB. LHP Andrew Alvarez is slated to make his second career Triple-A start, and the RailRiders send LHP Josh Maciejewski to the mound. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

International League Stories from June 11, 2024

