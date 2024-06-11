Knights Charge Past Bulls 8-6 Tuesday

(DURHAM, NC) -- Mark Payton started Tuesday's game off with a home run. Nine innings later, the Charlotte Knights finished things off with two runs in the top of the 10th inning.

Payton, Zach Remillard and Wilmer Difo all homered to help push the Charlotte Knights past the Durham Bulls by a score of 8-6 in 10 innings on Tuesday night in the opening game of a six-game series from the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC. With the win, the Knights improved to 5-2 so far this season against the Bulls.

For Payton, the leadoff home run was his second of the season. He finished the game 2-for-6 with the home run and a double. With two more hits on Tuesday, Payton is now batting .270 on the season after a slow start to his second campaign with the Knights.

In the top of the sixth inning, Remillard launched his first home run of the season. For Remillard, the home run came in his 300th career Knights game, which makes him just one of nine players in franchise history to play in 300 games with the Knights. Remillard finished the game 2-for-5 with the home run and two RBI.

Two innings later, designated hitter Difo clubbed his third home run of the season. He finished the game with a team-high three hits on the night. In all, the Knights tallied 10 hits on the evening.

RHP Johan Domínguez was sharp in his team-high 11th start of the season. Domínguez allowed just two runs over six strong innings pitched and left with a lead. Unfortunately for Domínguez, the Charlotte bullpen allowed four runs in relief.

RHP Prelander Berroa (2-4, 7.33), who allowed the game-tying run in the ninth, earned the win. RHP Adisyn Coffey pitched a scoreless 10th inning to earn his first save of the season.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Wednesday from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Durham on Wednesday night.

