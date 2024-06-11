Red Wings Kick off Third Annual Intentional Walk

June 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their third annual Intentional Walk, presented by Wegmans, to benefit WEGMANS CHILD LIFE PROGRAM - GOLISANO CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL and ROCDOG. For the entire homestand, from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm, a Red Wings full-time or part-time staff member or members of the community will be walking/running on a treadmill at Innovative Field.

Event Details :

WHEN : 9:00 am on June 11 to the end of the game on June 16

WHERE : Innovative Field

WHO : Red Wings Full-time and Part-time staff, along with Community Members and Fans

The Intentional Walk will start at 9:00 am on Tuesday, June 11, and end with the final out of the Red Wings home game on Sunday, June 16.

The Red Wings have set a goal of reaching 500 miles during the 6-day walk/run.

"At Rochester Community Baseball, Community is our middle name, and we are always striving to be much more than just a baseball team," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON. " We know that a lot of organizations in town are doing amazing things for our community, but they need our help. We felt this would be a great way to highlight the incredible work of the Wegmans Child Life Program at Golisano Children's Hospital and RocDog in serving our community while simultaneously raising much-needed funds for them and encouraging our fans to lead a healthy lifestyle. We are excited to log 500 miles (plus) for these great organizations from June 11 through June 16. We can't thank Wegmans enough for partnering with us to make this possible."

"At Wegmans, one of our core values is making a difference in our community. This partnership is an incredible opportunity to highlight how healthy habits - such as physical activity and healthy eating - can help the youth in our community to feel their best. The messages and inspiration that we and the Rochester Red Wings will share through the Intentional Walk represent a wonderful intersection of family, food, and fun that can serve as a springboard for emotional and physical health," says Wegmans Corporate Nutritionist KIRBY BRANCIFORTE, RDN.

WENDY LANE, Director of Child Life Department at Golisano Children's Hospital, stated, " It cannot be overstated how valued community support is in our work to create positive and supportive experiences for children in the hospital. Your thoughtful support to the child life program will help provide meaningful play opportunities that promote health and well-being. The emotional and developmental needs of children is essential in their healing process. It is through this support that helps us to bring play at the bedside of each child."

Fans can donate in one of the following ways:

VENMO: https://account.venmo.com/u/RCBFoundation to donate via Venmo.

ONLINE: If you don't have Venmo, you can visit https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/BuyNew.asp?EventID=337627 to donate online.

OVER THE PHONE: Call us at (585) 454-1001 Monday - Friday from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm to donate.

IN-PERSON: The Red Wings will also have a table set up at games during the Intentional Walk, where fans can make donations via credit card, cash, or Venmo.

The Red Wings have also partnered with M/Body to offer unique experiences like M/BodyBarre to Bark in the Park on Tuesday, June 11, and Yoga at the Ballpark on Wednesday, June 12. You can sign up for these at mbodyrochester.com/schedule.

