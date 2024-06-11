Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 11 vs. Scranton/WB

June 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Scranton/WB RailRiders (38-25) vs. Rochester Red Wings (32-29)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Yoendrys Gómez (1-2, 3.19) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-3, 6.36)

LORD OF THE WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings won the first two games of the series against Worcester on Tuesday and Wednesday, and dropped the following three before picking up an 8-5 victory Sunday afternoon to secure a series split...RHP SPENSER WATKINS turned in the longest start of any Red Wing pitcher this season, allowing one earned across 7.0 dominant innings...offensively, three Rochester hitters launched a home run, including one from CF ALEX CALL that highlighted a three-hit day at the plate...Rochester travels back home to begin a six-game series against Scranton/WB tonight, and Wings RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE takes the mound against RailRiders RHP Yoendrys Gómez in the series opener.

NO (SU)SPENSE HERE: RHP SPENSER WATKINS turned in his second quality start of the season Sunday afternoon, allowing one earned on four hits across 7.0 full innings while striking out six and walking two...he is the first Red Wing starter to pitch through the seventh since Logan Verrett on 9/17/2022 against Lehigh Valley...he leads all Rochester pitchers this season with 52 strikeouts, and 61.0 innings pitched...

He has now logged at least 4.0 innings in 11 consecutive starts for the first time since he turned in 12 straight from 6/25-9/26 in 2022 with Baltimore and Triple-A Norfolk.

THAT'S CALL FOLKS! : CF ALEX CALL blasted his eighth home run of the season on Sunday and finished the day 3-for-3 while adding a pair of walks and runs scored...across his first seven games of June, Call posts a.304 batting average (7-for-23) with a home run, a double, three RBI and two stolen bases...

Eight homers this season is tied with 1B JUAN YEPEZ for third-most on the team and is seven shy of his career-high of 15 set in 2021 with Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron (both CLE).

With Rochester this season, Call carries a.242 line (24-for-99) in 26 road games and is hitting.172 (11-for-64) across 18 games at home.

RUNNIN' THRU THE SIX: 3B ERICK MEJIA logged his sixth multi-hit game of 2024 Sunday afternoon, going 2-for-4 with his fourth homer of the season, two RBI, and a run scored...he has now hit safely in seven of his last 10 games dating back to 5/23 at Lehigh Valley.

THE BRADY BUNCH : C BRADY LINDSLY launched his first home run of the season on Sunday, capping off a 1-for-4 day with three RBI, a walk, and two runs scored...he has now hit safely in a team-leading six consecutive games dating back to 5/26 at Lehigh Valley, the longest hitting streak of his professional career...he has also recorded an extra-base hit in a team-leading three consecutive contests, tied for the fourth-longest current streak in the International League...

Lindsly is the 13th Red Wing with at least one home run this season.

9(9) PROBLEMS : RHP RICO GARCIA wrapped up his ninth save of the season Sunday, retiring all four batters he faced over 1.1 innings, with two strikeouts...nine saves pulls him into second place in the International League and extends his career-high...he is the first Rochester closer to go 9-for-9 in his first nine save opportunities since Michael Tonkin went 12-for-his-first-12 in 2013...

Garcia has now recorded a save in three consecutive appearances, the longest active streak in the IL, and is tied with Gerson Moreno (3-straight from 7/3-7/6 in 2023) for the most by a Red Wing since current Washington National Jordan Weems logged four-straight in 2022 (8/11-24).

READ ALL ABOUT HITS: The Red Wings offense collected nine hits on Sunday and now posts the fourth-best batting average in the International League (.261, 516-for-1980)...the team has at least five hits in 57 of 61 games this season...OF JAMES WOOD leads the way with 59, tied for ninth-most in the IL despite playing in 45 games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.