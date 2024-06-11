Principal Park Receives KultureCity Sensory Inclusion Certification

June 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs announced today that Principal Park is officially certified as a sensory-inclusive venue through KultureCity.

KultureCity, established in 2014, is a dynamic non-profit organization at the forefront of the inclusivity movement and is the nation's leading non-profit on sensory accessibility for those with invisible disabilities. The organization actively collaborates with influential figures, businesses and communities to promote awareness and understanding of invisible disabilities.

The certification process through KultureCity entailed being trained by leading medical and neurodivergent professionals on how to recognize those guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will also be available to any guest at Principal Park.

Sensory bags can be checked out by guests at no cost by leaving an ID with Fan Service or the Front Desk. The bags include items that can help lessen sensory overload, such as headphones, various fidgets, and a communication card. Designated quiet spaces have been identified throughout Principal Park. The first is the Conference Room on the second floor. The second location is First Aid on the concourse.

"We are proud to be certified with KultureCity as a sensory-inclusive facility. It is our goal that everyone in our community feels welcome at Principal Park, so we do all we can to surround Iowa Cubs baseball games with fun experiences that make lasting memories," said Iowa Cubs Vice President/Assistant General Manager Randy Wehofer. "We appreciate KultureCity's training and support to help our staff extend those opportunities to even more people and their families."

Prior to attending an event, families can download the free KultureCity App where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also, on the App is the Social Story which will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event at Principal Park.

